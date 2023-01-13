ANGOLA — An Angola man has been charged with 20 counts of Level 4 felony sexual misconduct with a minor after police discovered he had encounters with a girl perhaps more than 100 times over the course of a year and a half.
Moses Johnstone, 49, allegedly started having sexual relations with a girl who was 15 in May 2021, concluding in September 2022.
The girl reportedly kept track of the incidents and the type of sexual activity in a calendar after she had at one time been told by a family member to keep track of her menstrual cycle, said documents filed in Steuben Superior Court.
The calendar indicated that Johnstone and the girl had sex some 133 times, and it included vaginal, oral and anal sex acts, court records said. It began with fondling then advanced to the other acts.
On Thursday, Angola Police Detective Brittany Otis interviewed Johnstone where he was defiant about the relationship with the girl, at times accusing her of stealing from him.
Apparently the relations ended when the girl started a relationship with another person, court records said.
During the interview on Thursday, Johnstone said he had mental issues and when it became apparent Otis had much evidence against him, he started taking on different personalities.
Otis questioned Johnstone about a number of text messages he reportedly sent to the girl, talking about their sexual activity and promises of wearing condoms, court records said.
Johnstone said the messages were a result of two phones sitting atop one another and mixing up messages that were sent. He claimed he didn't send the messages, that it was a technological mixup.
At one point in the interview, Otis allowed Johnstone's significant other into the room — the victim's sister — in order to calm him. Johnstone was living with the family of the victim in Angola.
At the end of the interview, Johnstone became angry and started punching furniture. The interview ended with uniformed Angola Police officers coming into the room and removing him then taking him to the Steuben County Jail.
Johnstone had an initial hearing Friday afternoon before Magistrate James Burns.
A no-contact order has been put in place against Johnstone. Bail and attorney information has not been listed in court records.
For a Level 4 felony, the punishment is 2-12 years in prison. Because there are 20 counts from incidents occurring on several occasions, the state can seek consecutive sentencing, meaning Johnstone could get 240 years in prison if convicted on all 20 counts.
