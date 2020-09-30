Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.