Saturday, Oct. 3
• Steuben County Lakes Council, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 5
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees, McCutchan Administrative Center, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 3 p.m. Executive session.
• Angola Common Council, Angola Training Center, Suite 1B, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m. Department heads, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 4 p.m. Pre-agenda meeting.
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, Angola Training Center, 306 W. Mill St., Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6 p.m. Administrative meeting.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, parks department, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, sheriff’s department, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, SLRWD offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Flint, 6 p.m.
