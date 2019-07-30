ANGOLA — Recent grants from the Rich and Laura Clifton Fund at Steuben County Community Foundation supported multiple public art projects in the community of Angola.
Support for the Mayor’s Arts Council will supplement the costs of leasing 2 sculptures in 2020, ensuring the future of Sculptures Angola. These sculptures were chosen specifically for their welded components, demonstrating that important technical skills may also be used for artistic expression.
Additionally, the grant to the Mayor’s Arts Council will support the alley activation and mural projects organized by two high school students, Brooklynn Shively and Teryn Stanley.
The Rich and Laura Clifton Fund also made a grant to the Downtown Angola Coalition for a number of projects in 2019-2020. The grant will support the legacy events hosted by DAC, such as Music on the Square, Angola Art Fest, wagon rides and welcoming Santa to the community.
Rich and Laura Clifton have supported numerous community projects through their donor advised fund at SCCF since it was established in 2013. They shared their reasoning for this grant, saying, “The difference between a good place and a great place is culture. The arts help us understand history, embrace diversity of view, and broaden our insight. As Angola grows we choose to pursue a great place to visit and live.”
Maria Davis, Downtown Services Coordinator for the City of Angola, said, “We are grateful to the Steuben County Community Foundation and philanthropists Rich and Laura Clifton. Through their generosity, we’ll be able to do some incredibly positive educational and creative projects.”
Individuals can establish donor advised funds through Steuben County Community Foundation to learn about upcoming local initiatives and support projects that benefit the community.
