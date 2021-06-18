ANGOLA — Mayor Dick Hickman has made a proclamation recognizing June 19 as the annual commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.
This day, dubbed “Juneteenth,” honors the hard fight for the 13th Amendment and the many important achievements and contributions made by African Americans.
President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, but it was not until 1865 that slaves saw freedom with the end of the Civil War and introduction of the 13th Amendment.
The holiday originated in Galveston, Texas, in 1866 and was officially recognized as a federal holiday on Thursday when President Joe Biden signed into law legislation declaring the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. It is the nation’s 11th national holiday.
People are encouraged to view this day as an opportunity to reflect and consider how we can continue working toward a more inclusive and connected society.
“I welcome all citizens to honor the progress we have made, acknowledge how far we still have to go, and renew our commitment to building a shared community vision for advancing justice, diversity, equity and inclusion for all people,” said Hickman.
