ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County is thinking about the district’s future.
During the MSD’s board of trustees meeting on Tuesday, board President Cory Archbold used the occasion to float the idea of possibly upgrading some of the district’s facilities.
“There’s been some talk out there about some facility upgrades at the high school and middle school,” Archbold said. “I just want to start a conversation on whether down the road we want to do any type of athletic facility upgrades.”
“Granted, we are in the middle of COVID-19,” he continued, “but generally when things are bad you really kind of hunker down and look forward to what you’re going to be doing in a business sense coming out of this.”
Archbold, who was reelected president during the board’s formal reorganization Tuesday, explained that his introduction of the topic wasn’t meant as an immediate business item, but rather a starting point for an evolving discussion on what improvements, if any, the district should consider.
“We look around the area at different schools that have done things over this time and one concern has always been cost,” he said. “I wouldn’t say this meeting is anything but talking about the spending of money, but more or less what we think so ideas would be and what we need to do.”
Archbold cited Northridge High School in Middlebury as an example of a school that recently completed major facility upgrades. Similar improvements, he said, would help attract more students to MSD of Steuben County and make Angola schools more competitive.
“They did a massive upgrade with their football, baseball, softball fields — everything on that aspect of it,” he said. “It even benefited their band, too.”
“I see it from within my own business, we have a lot of customers and parents whose kids go to Carroll High School on the north side for example, and they would love to move up here but they say the facilities and what they have going on there keeps them down there.”
While Archbold acknowledged that any major upgrades would incur significant costs, he said he’s heard that several local organizations have some interest in contributing to a project of that nature.
“There’s been talk of businesses and organizations that are wanting to actually put money into doing something if we decide to go that route so it isn’t an expense to the district necessarily,” he said.
MSD board member Mark Ridenour agreed with Archbold that the district has some facility needs that should be addressed. Any individuals or organizations willing to contribute to any upgrades, he said, should contact the board.
“I would say if that’s the case, and the board didn’t have a problem with that, I would certainly invite them to come before the board and make a proposal of what their commitment might be,” he said.
Archbold said members of the public will have a chance to give input before the board takes up any projects.
“Anyone that’s a taxpayer should have some input on what’s going on and be able to influence us, since they voted us to be sitting here,” he said.
Currently, MSD of Steuben County is paying about $2.7 million per year to service its existing debt. After this year, a construction bond used for elementary school upgrades several years back will be completely paid off, leaving the district with more options to finance future improvements, should they choose to go that route.
In addition to Archbold’s reelection as board president Tuesday, the members present voted to make Kevin Beard vice president and LeAnn Boots the board’s secretary.
MSD Business Manager/Treasurer Karen Eagleson was again bonded as treasurer, with Sherry Neumann as assistant treasurer. The board also chose to retain Kim Shoup as MSD’s legal counsel.
The MSD board will next meet on Feb. 16.
