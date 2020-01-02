ANGOLA — The first babies born in 2020 at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital were twins!
And a set of twins as the first babies of the year may have been a first for the local hospital, though no one was actually able to confirm that. One thing’s certain, a hospital official said, twins as the first babies of the year is not common.
McCoy James Patrick Goetz born at 11:29 a.m. and Davey Lynn Goetz born at 11:54 am on Wednesday to parents Jessica Broughton and David Goetz of Fremont.
The babies are the couple’s fourth and fifth children. They join older siblings Rylee, 13, Madyson, 11, and Wyatt, 2. At birth, McCoy James weighed 7 pounds and was 19 inches long, while his sister Davey Lynn weighed 5 pounds, 14 ounces, and was 19 ¼ inches long. The twins were delivered at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital by Dr. William Smith, Angola.
Hospital officials checked to see if Goetzes were the first twins to have the distinction of being the first born of the new year but could not come up with anything definitive.
Longtime local nurse Joyce Gutstein, who for decades has worked in pediatrics and well baby programs and is now a member of the Cameron Auxiliary said she couldn’t remember a set of twins born as the first babies of the year.
“I have a lot of memories but I don’t recall twins as the first babies of the year at Cameron,” Gutstein said.
The distinction of being the first baby of the new year born at Cameron comes with a variety of gifts from the Cameron Birthing Center and other community organizations. Some of the gifts were donated by local organizations including: Baker’s Acres Floral and Greenhouse, Bike and Soul, The Brokaw, Five Lakes Coffee Company, Joppa Cosmetics and Libby’s. Cameron also gave the family Cameron Hospital-branded onesies for both babies.
To learn more about Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Cameron OB-GYN, please visit cameronmch.com or its Facebook page @CameronHospital.
