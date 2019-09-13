ANGOLA — The Angola Water Department will perform routine, semi-annual flushing and maintenance of fire hydrants beginning Monday and running through Sept. 27 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following schedule:
• Northeast Section: North of East Maumee Street and east of North Wayne Street, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
• Southeast Section: East of South Wayne Street and south of East Maumee Street, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
• Northwest Section: North of West Maumee Street and west of North Wayne Street, Sept. 23, Sept. 24 and Sept. 25.
• Southwest Section: West of South Wayne Street and south of West Maumee Street, Sept. 25, Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.
Good maintenance programs are essential in preserving water quality. If the piping network is not maintained properly, it can cause water quality to deteriorate.
“We request you refrain from doing laundry during these times that hydrants are flushed in your area due to the possible discoloration of water from iron and manganese sediments,” said Water Superintendent Tom Selman in a media release.
