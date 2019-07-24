INDIANAPOLIS — Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, recently earned high scores from both the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce and the Indiana Family Institute.
After each legislative session, the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce produces the Legislative Vote Analysis, which highlights the legislative efforts and voting records of state lawmakers and how they align with the goals of the State Chamber of Commerce.
For 2019, Glick received a score of 86% from the Indiana State Chamber of Commerce, which surpassed her four-year aggregate percentage of 85%.
Additionally, the Indiana Family Institute, a faith-based defender of family and freedom, scored Glick at 100% on its 2019 Legislative Scorecard.
“It is our job as legislators to ensure we are doing our best for the people in our districts and across the state,” Glick said. “Creating measures to support Indiana businesses and protect Hoosier families is important to lawmakers, and these rankings reflect how well we met our goals.”
