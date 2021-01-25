Tuesday, Jan. 26
• Angola Redevelopment Commission, virtual meeting, 4 p.m. Call 219-293-4381 Conference ID is 491 054 292#
Wednesday, Jan. 27
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, McCutchan Administrative Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 4 p.m. Executive session.
• Salem Township Advisory Board, Salem Center Volunteer Fire Department, 8404 W. C.R. 500S, Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district offices, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 28
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Jan. 29
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
• Angola Police Pension Board, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1 p.m. Drainage Board meets at 10 a.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Plan Commission, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
• Angola Historic Preservation Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, 5 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
• Steuben County Sheriff’s Merit Board, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 206 E. Gale St., Angola, 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 8
• Angola Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 5 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
• Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Helmer Regional Sewage District, district offices, 7620 S. C.R. 969W, Helmer, 5:30 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District, district offices, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Recreation Board, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
• Angola Parks and Recreation Board, Parks and Recreation Department office, 299 S. John St., Angola, 10 a.m.
