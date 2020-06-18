ANGOLA — RISE Inc. was founded in the fall of 1965 as the Community Sheltered Workshop in the basement of Pleasant Lake Elementary School.
Since then, it has served disabled adults through a variety of services and locations, now in its permanent home at 1600 Wohlert St., Angola.
On July 1, RISE will merge with Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana. Its name will change to Easterseals RISE but its focus and its services will not change, said RISE Executive Director Chris Stackhouse.
“We don’t anticipate any big changes,” he said. “No current services will be taken away from anybody.”
The Angola facility serves Steuben and DeKalb County individuals, providing everything from 24-hour care to employment opportunities.
“We do some pretty cool recreational stuff,” said Stackhouse, recounting trips to Pokagon State Park and skating parties at the Thunder Ice Arena.
While RISE is a boon to the community, Stackhouse said its business model wasn’t working.
“We just want to serve our clients,” he said. “Here we are. Even in a pandemic, we are doing it.”
Based in Fort Wayne, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana has been serving people with disabilities and special needs and their families for 65 years.
Donna Elbrecht, president and CEO of Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, who grew up waterskiing on the Lake James chain of lakes, said the merger will provide additional opportunities for post-graduate students and hands-on work opportunities.
Other additional services offered by Easterseals RISE include behavior counseling with masters-degree-level therapists, more young adult and respite services and summer programming.
Easterseals RISE wants to reach out into the local business community and create partnerships, Elbrecht said. Easterseals RISE also will coordinate efforts with local schools.
Donors who have supported RISE can be assured that their funding will continue to be used for local efforts, said Stackhouse. Some Fort Wayne leaders are providing funding for the merger, said Elbrecht.
Stackhouse and Chief Program Officer Crystal Stavitzke will stay in their positions while gaining administrative support from Easterseals Arc. The existing RISE staff will remain employed and get raises.
“We’re here to make things better,” said Elbrecht.
An open house, stakeholder meetings and other outreach are planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.