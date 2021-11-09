ANGOLA — When Mark Pontecorvo started coming to Steuben County’s lakes, in the 1980s it was Crooked Lake where his family would spend their summers.
It was at Hollywood Landing, on the northeast side of the first basin. The apartment accommodations were rather spartan. But it was a place to escape from their home of Sturgis, Michigan, and enjoy the waters of one of Steuben County’s famous all-sports lakes.
“We’d have a vacation every weekend,” Pontecorvo said.
Today, Pontecorvo and partners Randy Strebig and Chuck Walker intend to build what Pontecorvo calls a modern version of where his family first got their taste of Steuben County lakes before moving here more than two decades ago. The family bought its first cottage on Crooked Lake in 1996.
On Monday night, the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals approved a 10-unit condominium development proposed by the three that will be called Casey’s Landing on the first basin of the lake. It will be on the land that used to be home of Casey’s Cove Marina.
“It’s a 21st century version of Holiday Landing,” Pontecorvo said of the development on Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, a sizeable crowd watched as the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals approved the 10-unit condominium project for Crooked Lake on a 4-1 vote. Voting yes were Doug Smith, Bill Schmidt, Dan Reinhold and Kevin Stockwell. Voting no was Larry Bandelier.
Monday’s meeting was a continued session on the proposal from local developers Crown Point LLC, Pontecorvo, Strebig and Walker. The BZA’s October meeting had to be continued because the board ran out of time to use the Steuben Community Center.
The meeting was moved to the Dale Hughes Jr. Memorial Auditorium instead of the Multipurpose Room because of an anticipated large crowd, which wasn’t that much greater if at all from the initial meeting in October.
All that was left for the BZA was to question the developer of Casey’s Landings about the project. Casey’s Landings is taking from the name of Casey’s Cove Marina, where the development will take place. Casey’s Cove has moved to Orland Road, about a mile north of Crooked Lake.
“We’re grateful to the plan commission to do their due diligence and looking thoughtfully at the petition,” Strebig said following the meeting. “We’ll continue to carry on with our project.”
On Tuesday, in light of opposition to the project, Pontecorvo said Crown Point has done much work in preparing what will be a quality development for Crooked Lake.
“The only thing I want the general public to know, we’ve done nothing wrong. (The project) stood on its merit. We followed the ordinance. We spent six months researching this. We did the wetland study,” Pontecorvo said. “We wouldn’t have gone this far if we didn’t have a let to stand on.”
There wasn’t any public participation in Monday’s meeting; that was held during the Oct. 12 meeting. Numerous people spoke and twice, at the end of public participation in the October meeting, board Chairman Smith asked if anyone else wanted to speak and none did.
Many members of the audience held up red placards Monday that said “Please vote NO to Multi Family Housing For Crooked Lake!”
There were few questions about the project from BZA members. What seemed most important to the members was whether the units could be used for rentals or short-term rentals that are becoming more popular across the globe.
Strebig said weekly rentals would not be allowed, but off season or long-term rentals by owners of the units might.
Numerous people spoke against the development in the October meeting, and many complaints were leveled in the hallway of the Community Center following the decision.
Margy Rockwood, a seasonal resident who is leading the charge against the project, said her group, the Committee to Protect the Lake’s Heritage, was considering legal action. If it does, it would be against the BZA and not the developers. There’s a 15-day window in which to file a legal action.
Crown Point was able to meet all the requirements for a special exception for such a development under the county’s zoning ordinance. No variances were needed for the project.
Rockwood and others said the developers are using a loophole in the law by using the much more broad zoning standards for business versus lake residential — the project consists of both — though a special exception for condominiums is allowed under both.
Plan Commission member Schmidt said there were no loopholes in the ordinance.
Many of the detractors of the project have also said they thought it did not meet the spirit of the county’s comprehensive plan. Many of the complaints centered on maintaining the character of the lake, developing single family residences versus multifamily housing, parking and environmental concerns.
Schmidt said the comprehensive plan was a wish list as opposed to the ordinance, which is the law.
The building will be 275-feet wide over the property that used to house the marina.
The condominiums will range in size from 1,800- and 2,200-square feet with units containing two or three bedrooms. Two of the units will have single-car garages. Two of the units will have two-car garages. The remaining six units will have garages that can accommodate two cars, parked one behind the other. There will be docking on the lake.
One of the marina buildings on site will be turned into storage for the condo owners.
