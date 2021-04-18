Warrants sweep
yields 13 arrests
ALBION — The Noble County Sheriff’s Department organized a multi-agency warrants sweep Wednesday, which resulted in 13 people being arrested.
Wednesday’s sweep concentrated on recent sex-offender warrants, but the list also included those charged with property crimes, nonsupport of a dependent charges and drug offenses.
Some of the warrants were for violations of the sex-offender registry.
“If these people are going to live in our community, we have to hold them accountable,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said.
County deputies were paired with city or town police departments so information could be exchanged on possible locations of suspects.
Lower-cost jail plan encounters critics
AUBURN — An option to connect a new DeKalb County Jail to the existing Community Corrections Center met with a storm of opposition in a meeting Tuesday afternoon.
DeKalb County Commissioners said connecting the buildings would save $3.1 million in construction costs, plus at least $5 million on operating costs and depreciation over the next 20 years.
The proposal would reduce the number of work-release beds in the Community Corrections Center from 52 to 12. The center opened in February 2020 and has never come close to its capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It would cost $25.2 million to build a jail combined with the Community Corrections Center, compared to $28.3 million for a freestanding jail immediately north of the Corrections Center, architect Tony Vie of the Elevatus firm estimated.
When Vie finished his presentation, 11 people rose to object to the option of combining the buildings, opposing its reduction of work-release beds and moving the Community Corrections staff to new quarters in downtown Auburn.
Commissioners like
idea of new radio tower
AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners are looking at ways to spend $8.4 million the county is expecting from the new federal American Rescue Plan.
They reacted positively Monday to a suggestion for using some of it to buy a new radio tower for the Central Communications emergency dispatching service.
A 180-foot tower at the Central Communications site near DeKalb High School would cost between $300,000 and $500,000, said Central Communications Director Brian Humbarger, who made the suggestion.
“It just makes sense to put all of our resources and some of the city’s resources on a tower,” Humbarger said. He referred to the City of Auburn, which he said is planning to take down its aging, 160-foot tower at City Hall.
Humbarger said the county highway department’s radio equipment also could be installed on a new tower. He said otherwise it would cost about $50,000 to move the highway department’s tower if the department relocates to Waterloo next year, as planned.
Taste of the Fair
food festival returning
AUBURN — A Taste of the Fair will return for a second year May 14-16 at RM Auction Park, 5536 C.R. 11-A.
The event will feature a walk-through fair food alley of more than 25 food vendors. Face masks and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
The event is hosted by the DeKalb County Fair Association and RM Auctions. Hours will be 3-7 p.m. on May 14, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 16.
The event debuted last year after the DeKalb County Fair Association made a difficult decision to cancel the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair due to COVID-19. Organizers came up with the idea to allow fair fans and supporters to get a flavor of the event at A Taste of the Fair.
Fair board President Eric Rowe estimated that as many as 9,000 people attended last year’s event.
LaGrange County welcomes 4-H agentLAGRANGE — LaGrange County has a new 4-H Youth Development Extension Educator.
Monday morning, Steve Engleking, the Purdue University LaGrange County Extension Service director, introduced Brittany Gilger to the members of the LaGrange County Council at their regular monthly meeting. Gilger joined the local office of the Extension Service on April 1, replacing Matt Dice, who left in August.
Gilger was working at the LaGrange County Library in Children’s Services Department before being hired as the youth educator. She is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she earned a degree in ag education and communications. Growing up, Gilger was a 10-year 4-H member.
Gilger now is helping to plan the 2021 LaGrange County 4-H Fair. She said she’s hoping to get the fair back to where it was in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic.
All local counties rated yellow for COVID spread
INDIANAPOLIS — All of northeast Indiana has turned yellow in the state’s latest COVID-19 weekly ratings, as the state as a whole continues to show more virus activity week-to-week.
DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties were rated yellow for COVID-19 spread in last week’s county metrics report, representing “moderate” spread of the virus.
It’s the first time in two months that the four-county area hasn’t had at least one county rated blue, the best rating representing low spread.
The yellowing trend in the northeast corner follows a continuing transition out of blue toward yellow across the state, as Indiana saw another week of increased ratings.
Statewide, 51 counties are now rated yellow, up from 44 a week ago.
It’s the third straight week that Indiana’s 92 counties have worsened in the COVID-19 metrics.
South Milford must move monumentsSOUTH MILFORD — For nearly a century, two monuments have stood near the intersection of State Road 3 and C.R. 750S in South Milford, reminders of the men who fought in and died in four of this nation’s wars.
But the South Milford Community League and the Milford Township Trustee have learned that the state has now decided those monuments, as well as a nearby electronic gas station sign, actually sit inside of the state road’s right of way, and because of that, they will have to be moved.
The state gave the township until Tuesday to come up with a plan to move the monuments, which have stood along the roadside for 98 years without any complaint.
But plans to move two monuments — especially a more than 10-foot tall fieldstone obelisk — don’t come without a lot of planning, and right now, the community league is hoping the state will give them a little more time to figure out what to do, said Lynn Weaver, the Community League’s president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.