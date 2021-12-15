ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees approved a new school schedule at Tuesday night’s meeting that embodies the next three years and sees some changes to the district’s usual days off.
“We feel that this is a great, great calendar,” said MSD Superintendent Matt Widenhoefer. “Our parents and teachers, they need to know what the calendars are going to look like going out two or three years so parents can make changes for their parties, flight plans, all those fun things.”
The district has rearranged some dates in order to end the first semester before winter break and provide a few extra days off during the spring semester.
“We really tried to look at what we can do to adjust our school calendar to help support the goals that we want to put in place for our students that best are going to meet their needs,” said MSD Director of Curriculum and Instruction Schauna Relue.
Some of the main issues that the district has noticed about ending the fall semester in January is that it negatively affects transfer students and those interested in pursuing college-related academics.
“We are in the process of working with Trine (University) to resurrect our early college partnership. We are already offering to continue to expand the Indiana College Core, which we do in partnership with Ivy Tech. All of those courses are done on schedules where the semester ends before Christmas break. So we have a significant barrier for our students when we are ending the semester two weeks into January,” Relue said. “We also have problems when students move here over Christmas break or our students move away over Christmas break. Our students are not yet done with their courses, and we can’t send final grades. When we have students move in, we don’t have anywhere to put them for two weeks as we are finishing our semester.”
In order for the fall semester to end before Christmas break, MSD will begin one week earlier than years past. For the 2022-2023 school year, teachers will begin on Monday, Aug. 8 in order to prepare themselves and their classrooms before students return on Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years will also feature shortened fall breaks.
“We are recommending that we shorten fall break to three days, which would include the weekend, and then Christmas break will start a little bit later,” Relue said. “There are still at least nine days off, but they are falling a little bit differently.”
Starting in 2023, the spring semester will pick up during the first week of January and feature new days off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents Day off and Good Friday.
“It’s important for students and teachers to have a moment to breathe, to come up for air,” Relue said. “It’s a really long stretch from January ‘til spring break.”
“We really tried to balance this out,” Widenhoefer said. “January and February, those are long winter months, and not to be able to have any time off and just sit and recharge, I think we do a disservice to our teachers and to our students.”
A copy of the new calendars can be found at bit.ly/3dSje75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.