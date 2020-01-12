AUBURN — Parkview DeKalb Hospital recently presented Trine University and the Eckhart Public Library of Auburn with cardiopulmonary resuscitation manikins, emergency medical equipment, and supplies to benefit training programs in CPR, and Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support education.
The Physician Assistant program at Trine University received two Deluxe CRiSis Manikins, two cardiac defibrillators, two complete crash carts, one adult infant and child airway/ventilation cart, intubation equipment, and advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support manuals and numerous other CPR and medical-related supplies.
A Deluxe CRiSis Manikin is a complete resuscitation system that features an advanced airway management system, rhythm generator and ECG monitor. The specialized manikin contains interactive features designed to draw blood, perform an IV, drill into bone, intubate an airway and monitor heart rhythms and blood pressure.
“We are hugely thankful to Parkview DeKalb for this generous donation of medical simulation equipment,” said Dr. Emilio Vazquez, associate professor and program director for Trine’s Master of Physician Assistant Studies program. “Our current relationship with the Parkview Mirro Center has provided Trine University’s physician assistant students an unparalleled opportunity to participate in high-fidelity simulations. The donated equipment will allow us to set up a lower-fidelity simulation at Trine’s Health Sciences Education Center in Fort Wayne and allow us to more efficiently train our students and use the capabilities of the Mirro Center.”
Eckhart Public Library was given four basic adult manikins, four infant manikins and two Automated External Defibrillators (AED) machines. The CPR training equipment will help to establish a program at the library where certified CPR instructors from Parkview DeKalb Hospital, who typically rent, may check out the manikins free of charge to teach CPR continuing education.
Parkview DeKalb Hospital said it will continue to provide the community with quality first aid, CPR, basic life support, advanced cardiac life support and pediatric advanced life support training. For more information, people may contact CPRCenter@Parkview.com.
