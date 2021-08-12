LAKE JAMES — A noted ecologist with roots in northern Indiana's lakes will be addressing this year's annual meeting of the Steuben County Lakes Council on Saturday.
The meeting, being held a week later than usual this year, will start at 8 a.m. with breakfast and the meeting following at 8:45 a.m. at Lake James Christian Camp & Retreat, 1880 W. C.R. 275N, Lake James.
This year’s guest speaker will be Jerry Sweeten, who is a senior ecologist with Ecosystems Connections Institute, Denver, Indiana.
A free pancake breakfast will be served and a short business meeting will be conducted prior to the guest speaker.
"Steuben County Lakes Council's annual meeting is an opportunity to provide insight on topics of interest to the community and to raise awareness levels and educate our community of water issues regarding the surrounding lakes in Steuben County," said Cheryl Silverhart, president of the Lakes Council.
Among this year’s activities by the Lakes Council has been continued water quality testing and involvement in government meetings, particularly on the Steuben County level.
The Lakes Council has been in existence for 49 years with a focus on protecting Steuben County’s lakes and streams.
It also strives to educate the public about water quality issues and provide educational programs to students and adults. An annual scholarship is given to an area high school senior interested in pursuing a degree related to environmental studies. The recipient, Lillian Zollman, will be introduced.
Meanwhile, guest speaker Sweeten is originally from Kokomo, and shares a life-long passion for the outdoors and aquatic ecosystems.
Sweeten is a former environmental professor of biology and director of environmental studies at Manchester University. The program grew from six students in 2004 to 55 in 2015 under his leadership. He retired and was awarded emeritus status.
He has been involved in many restoration projects, including reintroduction of an endangered mussel to the Eel River, fish ladder projects and research to help prevent non-point agricultural pollution to waterways, among numerous other projects and studies.
Along his career, Sweeten has earned many accolades and honors from a number of institutions and organizations.
After retirement in 2018, Sweeten and his wife, Melinda, and Herb Manifold founded Ecosystems Connections Institute. The company provides many services related to lake and stream restoration and preservation.
Throughout her presidency, Silverhart has focused on lake communities working to better the water resources around which people live.
"One of my missions for each lake is restoration. That being said, restoration of an ecosystem is built upon productive and collaborative partnerships to provide a collective compelling ecological vision of a pathway toward ecosystem restoration, mitigation and sustainability," Silverhart said.
She added that she thought Sweeten will be able to help people think about some of the possibilities for improving lake ecology in Steuben County.
"I believe that this speaker has ideas on how to achieve this," she said.
