LAKE JAMES — A public hearing will be conducted on Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Potawatomi Inn, Pokagon State Park, on a permit for shoreline work at the Casey’s Landing condominium project on Crooked Lake.
The hearing is being conducted because at least 25 members of the public petitioned to request it. The Herald Republican has filed a public records request to get a copy of the petition.
Typically shoreline alteration permit applications made with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Water, are handled administratively and with site visits by DNR personnel, unless the petition process is followed.
The project location is 15 Lane 345 Crooked Lake, site of the 10-unit condominium project that is currently in Steuben Circuit Court for judicial review. The application for a special exception for the project was approved 4-1 by the Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals on Nov. 8.
The permit notice said only issues related to the construction would be taken up.
The DNR notice said the only items that can be discussed include impact the project might have on:
• The natural resources and/or scenic beauty of the lake;
• The water level or contour of the lake below the waterline;
• Fish, wildlife or botanical resources; and
• The cumulative effects of the items listed above.
The public hearing notice said plans for the site include the following:
• A new, glacial stone seawall constructed across 280 feet of the shoreline frontage;
• Excavation of a 2,500-square foot area near the south portion of the property; and
• Filling an approximately 1,320 square-foot channel.
During presentations before the BZA, developer Randy Strebig said the shoreline work would dress up the property that had been used as a marina. It would eliminate piers and a metal seawall that was rusting out.
Meanwhile, in the lawsuit seeking reversal of the BZA decision, Pat and Helen Casey have been removed as defendants because their former Casey’s Cove Marina property has been deeded to Crown Point, developer of the condo project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.