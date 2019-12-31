INDIANAPOLIS — Most schools serving Steuben County students had graduation rates in 2019 that surpassed state averages, said data released Tuesday by Indiana Department of Education.
The 2019 state graduation rate was 87.29% and the non-waiver rate was 76.73%, both of which were declines from the previous year. In 2018, Indiana’s graduation rate was 88.1 percent with a non-waiver graduation rate of 80.78 percent.
“Every day, school administrators and classroom teachers across our state dedicate themselves to academically preparing our students for success,” state education Superintendent Jennifer McCormick said in a press release. “There is still work to be done, and the Department will continue to commit its resources to local districts, working together to ensure our children graduate prepared for life beyond high school.”
The basic or statutory graduation rates includes students who were given waivers that excuse them from failing mandatory end-of-course assessments. The non-waiver graduation rates are those that exclude students who were given waivers.
Here are graduation rates for the four school districts serving Steuben County:
• With all 27 of its cohort of students graduating, Hamilton High School had a 100% graduation rate. None of Hamilton's students were granted waivers.
• Fremont High School had a graduation rate of 88.16%, with 67 out of 76 students graduating. Fremont's non-waiver rates was 75%.
• Angola High School's graduation rate was 80.18%. Out of 227 students, 182 graduated. Angola's non-waiver graduation rate was 70.48%.
• Prairie Heights High School had a graduation rate of 93.81%. Of the 97 students eligible, 92 graduated. Prairie Heights non-waiver graduation rate was 89%.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability calculations, IDOE also released 2019 federal graduation rates. In 2019, Indiana’s federal graduation rate was 86.46%. Indiana’s federal graduation rate for 2018 was 87.23%.
