ANGOLA — The mother of a toddler who drowned in Lake Arrowhead last year turned herself in at Steuben County Jail Sunday evening.
Rachel M. Richmond, 40, of Rome City, was indicted by a grand jury Oct. 22 on a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent causing death. On Oct. 23, a warrant was issued for her arrest.
Attorney Greg Cranston appeared in Steuben Magistrate Court while Richmond was arraigned by videoconferencing equipment from the jail. A Level 1 felony is the highest felony in Indiana, other than murder, punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
While Cranston asked for a lower bond, Judge Randy Coffey set the standard bail for a Level 1 felony, $100,000.
The child’s father, Jack B. Harrell, 42, of rural Hudson, is also in jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Harrell was on the list of witnesses who testified during the grand jury proceedings, which are closed to the public and rarely used in northeastern Indiana trial courts. Richmond did not testify before the grand jury.
She answered Coffey curtly and politely Monday afternoon.
The charge alleges she failed to supervise her 3-year-old son, resulting in his drowning death in Lake Arrowhead June 3, 2019.
Her next hearing is a pretrial conference scheduled for Jan. 4 in Steuben Circuit Court.
Harrell has demanded a speedy trial, which is set to be tried Dec. 15-18 in Circuit Court.
A pretrial conference will be held Nov. 30. Harrell is being represented by public defender Robert Hardy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.