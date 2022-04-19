ANGOLA — Trine University has permanently made ACT and SAT entrance exams optional for traditional undergraduate students seeking admission.
"We want to make a quality private education at Trine accessible to all students," said Kim Bennett, vice president for enrollment management. "We have always had a free application, and this removes another financial burden as well as the extensive time commitment required for test preparation.
"In addition, a four-hour exam may not tell a student's entire story. Eliminating the test requirement allows us to get to know our applicants better by learning about other aspects of their life and education," Bennett added.
Trine originally made test scores optional in fall 2020 due to standardized test cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Such an approach has become more common nationwide as higher education institutions take a more holistic approach to the admission process.
Applicants who are able to take the ACT or SAT may submit scores if they choose, but those scores will be considered as only part of their overall academic record.
In addition to eliminating test requirements and application fees, Trine makes the admission process more accessible and flexible for students by accepting applications throughout the year, and also through the convenient Common App.
The university charges the same tuition rate to all students, even those from states outside Indiana. Ninety-eight percent of Trine students receive some form of financial aid, helping keep student debt loads low.
For more information on applying to Trine, visit trine.edu/apply.
