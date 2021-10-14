ANGOLA — The Cameron Memorial Community Hospital and Board of Directors announced on Thursday Angie Logan will serve as the system’s permanent CEO.
Logan most recently served as interim CEO at Cameron Hospital and will formally transition into the role Thursday to build upon the solid foundation she established as interim.
Logan replaced Connie McCahill, who retired.
As a determined and successful healthcare executive with more than 22 years of experience, Logan has led numerous quality and patient safety initiatives while also providing strategic guidance to Cameron Hospital since her arrival in 2019.
In her roles as chief nursing officer and interim CEO, she helped continue to position Cameron as a high-quality, patient-focused provider in northeast Indiana. A leader by example, Logan will further Cameron’s mission and vision as permanent CEO.
“I am honored to continue to serve Cameron Hospital and our patients as CEO,” said Logan. “The opportunity to lead a hospital so deeply committed to providing highly personalized and compassionate care to its community is humbling. Cameron’s focus has always been on our patients and that will continue to be our focus for years to come.”
With roots dating back to 1926, Cameron Hospital have served generations of families through personalized, compassionate care. Today, the organization offers the same commitment to care in a modern facility with advanced equipment and an outstanding team of physicians and healthcare professionals, all of whom are dedicated to our patients and the community as a whole.
“Angie has been unwavering in her leadership and support for our hospital, especially throughout the ongoing pandemic,” said Board Chair Deborah McHenry. “We have great trust that she will be a catalyst for Cameron’s continued growth while keeping our core mission and values at the forefront.”
Logan earned undergraduate degrees from Purdue University Fort Wayne and Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. She also completed a Master of Science in leadership and management from Western Governors University. She and her husband of almost 20 years have two children. In her spare time, Logan enjoys camping, spending time outdoors and attending sporting events.
The hospital’s administration has already begun a formal process for hiring a permanent chief nursing officer.
Prior to Cameron, Logan served as chief nursing officer for Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. In this role, she was charged with oversight of more than 1,200 nurses in the 396-bed facility. During her time at Lutheran Hospital, Logan improved quality and safety ratings and completed staffing optimization models to meet budget parameters while ensuring a high level of quality patient care.
Logan was also chief nursing officer for Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, helping the organization achieve a 4-Star Quality Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. She also assisted with planning, design and renovation of the hospital’s Ambulatory Surgery Center.
Logan began her career as a nursing supervisor and acute care nurse with Lutheran Hospital. She practiced nursing for nearly 20 years, assuming expanded responsibilities and leadership roles.
She is a member of the American Association of Critical Care Nurses, American Organization of Nurse Leaders, American Nurses Association, Indiana State Nurses Association and North Eastern Organization of Nurse Educators.
Logan has been active in philanthropy and community service. She is currently a member of the Indiana University, University of Saint Francis and Ivy Tech Advisory Boards. She also serves as a board member for the International Council of Nurses, Lutheran Hospital, Junior Achievement, Indiana Donor Network, Indiana Center for Nursing as well as the Steuben County Community Foundation. Logan is a past member of the Cleveland Clinic Aquapheresis Best Practices Advisory Board and Foellinger Foundation Board.
