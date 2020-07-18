ANGOLA — After 46 years serving in ministry in Angola, Pastor Norm Fuller has decided it is time to retire.
Fuller and his wife, Linda, will soon be moving to South Bend to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
“I came here with my wife, Linda, in 1974 and felt led to stay here,” Fuller said. “I have been very privileged to pastor at the same church.”
He spent 40 years as head pastor, and another five as caring pastor, all at Fairview Missionary Church.
“It is an extremely loving congregation,” Fuller said.
Over his tenure, he has seen four building projects, each with people telling him to just say what needs done and they will make sure it happens.
“God has always put the right people here at the right time to do whatever needs done to take our church to the next level,” Fuller said. “They are a very loving, friendly people and the spirit here has always been that way.”
Numerous good things have gone on since he first started at Fairview, with many requiring hard work, but that is something Fuller said his congregation never strayed from.
Some of those happenings include the annual Bethlehem Marketplace in December. It’s not easy to put on, but the church always rallies to put on a successful display.
“The church will continue to be in extremely good hands with Pastor Joel Greenwood,” Fuller said of his successor.
Of all the things to miss, Fuller said the staff and music at the church are what he knows will be missed the most.
“We have a really great group of people,” he said. “And the music here, it’s really second to none.”
He said both of those are, again, because God has put the right people at Fairview at the right time to really take the church and its ministries above and beyond.
During his more than 40 years in Steuben County, Fuller also served for a number of years as chairman of the board for Project Help.
“That building was built while I was chairman,” he said. “The whole community came together big time for that.”
How the building happened he said, in a nutshell, was he reached out to a real estate agent and described what he was looking to be able to do.
A little while later, the agent called him back and told him there was land found that was going to be donated for the cause.
He and the agent met at the site with Chuck Sheets, who was donating the property, and it was a done deal. Project Help had a new home.
“Aaron Steury with A&D Specs built it for 50-cents on the dollar, parking lot and all,” Fuller said. “He called in all the people he had goodwill with.”
Fuller said he will be back to Fairview and Steuben County to visit as he will be continuing to do funerals and other special events at the church.
There will be an open house on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. in the gym at Fairview Missionary Church to celebrate the Fullers and his 46 years of ministry will be the focus of both the 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. services.
