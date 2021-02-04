ANGOLA — An arctic blast of cold air that's supposed to bring lows nearing zero a few of the next few coming nights has prompted local Realtor Judy Rowe to resume building and donating insulated cat shelters.
Rowe, an agent at RE/MAX Results, is donating 40 insulated cat shelters to the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County for distribution in the community.
The waterproof shelters are constructed from plastic tote boxes and insulated with foam board and straw.
Because they are lightweight and include entrance and exit holes, the shelters are best placed in an area secluded from wind and blowing snow, such as on or under a porch, in a garage, or tucked up against a structure with an overhang. A brick or some other weighted material is necessary to prevent blowing. A piece of plywood large enough to create an overhang is perfect to provide both weight and protection for the egress holes.
The cat shelters are free and available at the Community Humane Shelter 780 Shelter Lane Angola. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, access is obtained by calling 833-2877. Shelters will also be made available by contacting Rowe via her Facebook page facebook.com/JudyRoweRealtorPRO or email Judy@JudyRowerealtorPro.com.
