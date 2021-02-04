Angola, IN (46703)

Today

Periods of rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 13F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.