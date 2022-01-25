INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s unemployment rate fell from 3.0% in November to 2.7% in December — a record low for the state dating back to 1976, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
In addition, private-sector employment jumped by 10,900 over the last month and has now increased for six of the last seven months as the state approaches two full years of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has resulted in a gain of 82,400 jobs year-over-year. Total private employment now stands at 2,705,500 — 35,000 below the December 2019 peak of 2,740,500.
“With a 2.7% unemployment rate and more than 150,000 job postings statewide, there are now more employment and economic opportunities available than there have been in several decades,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “We will continue to offer Hoosier job seekers the proper skills training to secure the job of their choice, and Hoosier employers the tools to find workers to fit their needs.”
By comparison, the national unemployment rate dropped from 4.2% in November to 3.9% in December. The 2.7% December number is also far below the state's December 2020 figure of 4.6%, which was nine months after the COVID-19 pandemic had started.
The pandemic, with its business shutdowns and various restrictions, saw the state's unemployment rate reach a record high of 16.90% in April 2020.
Indiana fared better last December than its Midwestern neighbors, with Illinois topping out at 5.3% and Michigan at 5.6%. Ohio saw 4.5% while Kentucky reached 3.9%.
Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million. The state’s labor force participation rate of 62.4% remains above the national rate of 61.9%.
The monthly increase in jobs can primarily be attributed to:
• Construction (+3,000)
• Leisure and Hospitality (2,300)
• Professional & Business Services (2,000)
• Private Education & Health Services (1,900)
• Trade, Transportation & Utilities (1,600)
According to Hoosiers by the Numbers, with data provided by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, manufacturing, a major industry in the Northeast Indiana region, had a loss of 800 jobs to 546,000.
The unemployment rate represents workers who are actively looking for work but cannot find a job. Of note is that over 1.99 million Hoosiers ages 16 and over are not in the labor force, with nearly 95% of them being those who don't want a job.
The unemployment rate is based mainly on a monthly survey of roughly 60,000 households in the United States. Based on answers to survey questions, respondents are categorized as employed, unemployed or not in the labor force.
December employment data for Indiana counties, cities and MSAs is scheduled to be released at noon Wednesday, Jan 26.
Learn more about how unemployment rates are calculated at www.hoosierdata.in.gov/infographics/employment-status.asp.
