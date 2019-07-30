Wednesday, July 31
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. Executive session.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Center, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 5:30 p.m. Special meeting.
Thursday, Aug. 1
• Maumee River Basin Commission Board, USDA Service Center, conference room, 3718 New Vision Drive, Fort Wayne, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 3
• Steuben County Lakes Council, Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat, 1880 W. C.R. 275N, Angola, 8 a.m.
