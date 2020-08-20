INDIANAPOLIS — An Angola company was one of 20 in Indiana that received nearly $2 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants awarded through the Indiana Economic Development Corp., in partnership with Conexus Indiana. The program was first announced in May by Gov. Eric J. Holcomb.
Among the grant recipients was D.A.S. Services Inc., which is located near Crooked Lake in rural Angola.
“D.A.S. is very grateful to be one of the first round of recipients of the Indiana Manufacturing Readiness Grant program. These matching funds will go a long way toward assisting us in implementing a new production system that incorporates mobile tablet based technologies that will provide greater efficiencies for both our in-plant operations as well as our onsite mobile service,” said Barbara Short, D.A.S. vice president. “In addition, the system provides enhanced inventory tracking as well as a job scheduling module allowing us to monitor production needs in a real-time environment. D.A.S. specializes in cylinder and press repair and manufacture.”
The grants are part of the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement program designed to stimulate manufacturing investments that will position Hoosier operations, and the sector overall, for future growth and prosperity.
“The response we received from Indiana businesses to the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program was incredible, as manufacturers across the state have been enduring the pandemic and are moving forward with positive momentum despite shared challenges,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “We couldn’t be more grateful to these companies for contributing to Indiana’s bright economic future.”
The 20 manufacturers receiving grants represent 16 Indiana counties and cover a wide range of specialties, including automotive, aerospace and defense, machinery and construction, furniture and home products, and health care and medical.
Together, these businesses plan to invest more than $8.2 million in technology and equipment to position their businesses for future growth by increasing capacity and modernizing operations. Six of the 20 manufacturers — Arroyo Industries LLC (dba Direct Path Alliance), Bed Techs Inc., Indiana Face Mask, Mursix, Sugar Creek Bottling Company, and Wolf Corporation — are accelerating operational investments in health care manufacturing technology to support critical COVID-19 response efforts.
D.A.S. Services Inc. received a $36,242 grant award.
The company was established in 1992 by David Short, Angola. It began as a small, portable, welding repair operation and has since grown into a quality, hydraulic and pneumatic custom job shop, specializing in cylinders and presses.
D.A.S. Services is investing in new software to transform its in-plant and mobile business. The company recently completed an addition to its facility.
The Indiana Manufacturing Readiness grant program made available $4 million in the form of matching grants up to or equal to the amount of the qualified investment in new equipment and machinery with a minimum one-to-one investment match.
The program has received significant interest since it was announced in May and additional grant applications are currently under review.
While these applications, if approved, would exceed the allocated program funding, Conexus, with the input of a peer review panel, will continue to assess applications and make funding recommendations to the IEDC, which will fund select applications if and when additional funding becomes available. Eligibility requirements and the grant application are available online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.