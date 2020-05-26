Wednesday, May 27
• Pleasant Township Board, township office, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, noon.
• Steuben County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, Steuben County Courthouse Annex, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 1 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, May 29
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
Monday, June 1
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 1-4:30 p.m. Drainage board, 10 a.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m. Board of Public Works and Safety, 6:30 p.m.
• Hamilton Town Council, town hall, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Fair Board, 7 p.m. Meeting via zoom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.