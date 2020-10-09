ANGOLA — The Medal of Honor came into existence with the Civil War in the United States, so perhaps it was fitting that the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument that honors Civil War heroes from Steuben County served as the stage for Indiana’s dedication of U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway on a beautiful, sunny Friday afternoon.
Federal, state and local officials as well as Hoosier veterans’ groups took part, including the national commander of the American Legion.
State Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, who authored the legislation this year to designate the federal highway for Medal of Honor honorees, planned the event and presented a long list of people who helped along with way. He thanked everyone from the police who protect the community to the men and women who serve in the armed services. Master of ceremony duties was Angola Mayor Dick Hickman.
“People are all understanding of what this means,” Zent said. “I think it went off very well. Mayor Hickman did a great job as master of ceremonies.”
“Indiana is a state with a proud history of showing honor and respect to our nation’s veterans,” said Gov. Eric J. Holcomb in a prepared statement. “Naming U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway is a wonderful tribute to the men and women who protect our freedom and our country, and I’m so grateful to Rep. Zent and the veterans’ organizations that led this effort.”
Holcomb might not have been in town, but his right hand woman, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, was, providing remarks along with other dignitaries.
“A sense of duty runs through our Hoosier veins and whenever our nation has needed heroes, Hoosiers have answered the call,” Crouch said. “In fact, our state is one of the leading states per capita when it comes to sending men and women to defend our nation over our 200-year period.”
During the Civil War, Steuben County sent 1,278 men to the war, the highest per capita of any Indiana county.
Those from veterans organizations on hand were appreciative of the effort in Indiana to get the highway designated in honor of Medal of Honor recipients.
“Thank you all for taking this effort to rededicate this highway to America’s heroes,” said James W. “Bill” Oxford, Lenoir, North Carolina, national commander of the American Legion. “It’s because of who we are and what we do that we want to continue to recognize these American heroes.”
There have been 3,473 Medals of Honor awarded since it started being awarded during the Civil War. Of that, 100 have gone to Hoosiers.
Zent had hoped that Hoosier Medal of Honor recipient Sammy Davis could attend, but he was unable.
“We send our warmest regards. We deeply appreciate you dedicating this highway to our Medal of Honor recipients,” Davis said in a prepared statement, adding his famous catch phrase, “You don’t lose until you quit trying.”
Davis was honored for his heroism in battle Nov. 18, 1967, in Vietnam. Davis is perhaps best known for footage from the movie “Forrest Gump.” The scene where Forrest receives the Medal of Honor is actual footage of Davis getting awarded his medal from President Lyndon B. Johnson, with actor Tom Hanks’ head superimposed over Davis.
Allen Connelly, Indiana American Legion commander, praised Zent and Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, for getting the legislation designating the highway through the Legislature. Glick was the Senate sponsor of the bill.
“The entire American Legion family really appreciates the initiative that you took by introducing this legislation to the Legislature and shepherding this through and passing this unanimously, which really says a lot,” Connelly said.
By designating U.S. 20 as the Medal of Honor Memorial Highway, Indiana joins a national effort to name U.S. 20, which runs 3,365 miles from Boston to Newport, Oregon. Indiana is the sixth state to adopt the Medal of Honor name formally. Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska have named their sections, and efforts are underway in Iowa, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Massachusetts to name their portions. U.S. 20 runs 163 miles from Ohio to Illinois in northern Indiana.
Zent, himself a Vietnam veteran, said once this is done, he hopes Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, who was on hand Friday, will author federal legislation in Congress to secure national recognition for the highway.
There will be eight signs placed along the highway, including three in Steuben County. One will be for westbound travelers entering the state from Ohio and the other two will be on the east and west sides of Interstate 69 for travelers exiting that highway.
“I’m proud that INDOT played a role in joining this national effort to pay tribute to our heroes,” Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness said. “The freedoms we cherish as Americans would not exist without the extraordinary bravery and selfless sacrifices of Medal of Honor recipients and all our veterans.”
