Gateway Church Easter
service time corrected
ANGOLA — One of the service times for the Gateway Church drive-in Easter services was incorrect in Saturday’s edition.
The first service begins at 3:30 p.m. with the second beginning at 5 p.m. at the church located at 255 N. Gerald Lett Ave., Angola.
Instead of people gathering in the building, there will be a large screen set up in the parking lot for people to see the pastor and worship team. To hear the sound, people will follow the instructions at the church to tune their car radios to the correct station.
The building, and the restrooms, will all be closed to the public and people should not exit their vehicles or roll their windows down to visit with cars beside them. Each service will last approximately one hour.
The Herald Republican regrets the error.
