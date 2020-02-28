ANGOLA — If there was one thing speakers agreed on during the funeral service for former Rep. Dick Dodge, it was that he accomplished much in his life, he cared for people, was strong in his faith and loved his family.
And he could tell a “salty” joke every now and then.
Dodge’s funeral was held Friday morning at Pleasant View Church of Christ. Burial followed at Hill Side Cemetery, Pleasant Lake.
One theme that was mentioned by two of the speakers was how Dodge enjoyed participating in parades throughout the summer.
“He, in his own special way, made things enjoyable,” said Rep. Denny Zent, R-Angola, who succeeded Dodge in the House District 51 seat in the Legislature. Dodge served in the House from 2004-2012. “He did for others and didn’t take much for himself.”
Dodge’s life of service to others began in 1950 when he joined the U.S. Air Force and continued when he returned home to Pleasant Lake in 1954. He served in numerous elected, appointed and civic roles much of his professional and retirement lift.
Zent related that Dodge invited him to participate in parades after Zent first moved to Lake James and started getting involved with the Republican Party. Zent said he would bring his grandchildren along, who grew fond of Dodge. One of Zent’s grandsons said when Dodge wasn’t taking part in a parade, he was probably wearing a red suit as Santa Claus.
Lee Bracey, director of the Woodburn Christian Children’s Home and a close friend of Dodge, said he came to Angola one summer to watch the Fourth of July parade, and there was Dodge, right up front. And when the parade was looping around to its conclusion, there was Dodge, holding strong in the summer heat.
Bracey said if they hold parades in Heaven, Dodge most likely will be right up front and he’ll come around again at the parade’s end.
“That’s someone who loves people,” Bracey said.
People wanting to make memorials in Dodge’s name were asked to give to the Lions Cancer Control Fund of Indiana and the Woodburn Children’s Home, which Dodge assisted over the years.
He and Bracey had known each other for several years and upon his father’s passing, Bracey said Dodge, at 20 years his senior, filled that void.
“People who really understand God’s grace are gracious people. Dick and (wife) Joann filled that role,” Bracey said.
Zent brought with him condolences from the current lieutenant governor and her predecessor. When he was in the House the current and previous lieutenant governor were in the House, Dodge sat between Suzanne Crouch and Sue Ellspermann, respectively.
“Both those ladies adored him,” Zent said.
Dodge is still respected in the Legislature. When Zent was allowed to take the floor to announce Dodge’s passing on Feb. 20, he said a hush fell over the body.
Michael Booher, minister at Pleasant View Church of Christ where Dodge was a member, said in a short time, he and Dodge had become friends. And they often compared ties and would tease one another about them on Sunday mornings.
On one occasion, Booher said, he wore a red tie to service, something he typically did not do. But on this particular Sunday, he showed the tie off to Dodge and turned it around so he could see it was a Donald J. Trump brand tie. Dodge loved it. Booher wore that tie when he presided over the funeral service on Friday.
Booher also read a letter from the children of his wife, Joann, who joined the family when the two were married in December 1971.
“He became our father and we loved him dearly,” the letter said. Beyond the humorous anecdotes, they described Dodge as gentle, compassionate and caring.
In the public space outside the worship sanctuary, there were long tables filled with photos of Dodge and Joann at many fun events, including those taken with politicians, including the likes of Sen. Richard Lugar. Also on one table was the Sagamore of the Wabash award presented to Dodge in April 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Zent related that Dodge receiving a Sagamore, one of the highest awards that can be given to a citizen by the governor, was long overdue. At the time, Holcomb agreed and implied, jokingly, that Zent had dropped the ball. Often Sagamores are presented by people on behalf of the governor. But in this case, Holcomb presented Dodge his Sagamore in person in Angola. It was one of the first presented by Holcomb, who was in his fourth month in office.
“Dick was blessed with 89 years, but that life was full,” Booher said.
Of all the honors lined up in the church, Booher said, the best came on Feb. 20, at 4:30 a.m., when he died and went to join his God in Heaven.
“Good work, good and faithful servant,” Booher imagined was how God greeted Dodge. “That was his greatest accolade.”
