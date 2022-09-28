ANGOLA — KC Learning Center in Angola received a $1,000 grant from Auburn Walmart for learning materials for the clients. KC Learning Center is funded through insurance, and it is now awaiting its second Board Certified Behavioral Analyst and plans its first community sensory friendly event at Trine University.
CEO and founder of KC Learning Center Holly Witherby said she applies to such Walmart grants regularly and that the center is getting them often from different Walmart locations. The most recent donation went for learning materials for the nine clients that are currently getting treatment from the center.
Witherby said that along with the nine clients that the facility managed to accommodate, there is also a waiting list as the current center is running out of room. All the nine clients or nine kids that attend the center now have individual programs adapted and re-arranged by BCBA every six months.
“We have nine different clients and nine different programs, some of our kids are not verbal, some of them use different communication devices to communicate,” said Witherby.
She said that by devices she means iPads with programs, pictures, and learning activities that help the kids to communicate. She also said that sometimes iPads will talk, or the kids can drop and drag pictures to explain what they want to say.
The kids subscribed to the KC Learning Center program come every day and remain at the facility for seven to eight hours every day working one-on-one with their registered behavior technicians. Witherby said that the center is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and that insurance covers the cost of the treatment for their clients.
She said that she founded the center because she has an autistic son, and she had been driving to Fort Wayne to a treatment facility for 14 years before it dawned on her that there must be autistic kids or kids with special needs in Angola area too, and if there is no place for them here to get treatment she might establish one.
“I was driving to Fort Wayne for 14 years, to get him therapy, and we didn’t have anything, and we didn’t have anything up here,” said Witherby.
Witherby said that the name of the center consists of the first letters of her friend’s kid named Kayla who has autism and Down syndrome, and her own son’s name — Chase who is now 18. Witherby said she spent a year and a half renovating the building, and they opened in the middle of the pandemic.
By a coincidence her autism treatment center was opened the same day, Oct. 19, her son was diagnosed with autism 14 years earlier. Now Witherby wants to expand and benefit from the area that they have.
“We are working on getting the strategic plan, and see what the next step is to grow so we can have more kids,” she said.
KC Learning Center is a non-profit, and currently more than 10 registered behavior technicians and one BCBA are employed there; one more BCBA will join soon, Witherby said.
One of the recent center initiatives is organizing a series of sensory friendly events at Trine University, and the first event in the series Sensory Friendly Ice Skating happened last Friday at Thunder Ice Arena at Trine University.
Witherby explained that a sensory friendly event means that the music is not going to be too loud, and the light is not going to be too bright not to overstimulate the participants, and most importantly, people will be able to be themselves without anybody judging their behaviors.
“People there are going to understand because they all are in the same boat, they all have autism or different sensory needs,” she said.
For more information about the upcoming sensory friendly events, please contact Witherby at 243-4720.
