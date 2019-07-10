HAMILTON — A trip to Germany to visit a former exchange student for her wedding didn’t stop Phil Moser from getting his book, “Free and Fearless,” on the shelf at local stores.
Copies are available at Five Lakes Coffee, Angola, Wayside Furniture, Angola, and in Miller’s Markets stores in both Indiana and Ohio.
“She is basically a part of our family,” Moser said of the exchange student that stayed with them more than a decade ago. “We had to go to her wedding. It was bad timing for the book, but we had to go.”
The Mosers hosted a few exchange students while Brittany was in school, but she and Annika from Germany became particularly close.
“She was just broken when Brittany passed,” Moser said.
When the group went to Sky Pond, the final place on Brittany’s Colorado Bucket List, Moser said he and Annika had a heart to heart about everything.
She and her fiance, now husband, came to make the final trek on Brittany’s list, which is featured in “Free and Fearless.”
Moser wrote “Free and Fearless” as part of the grieving process after losing Brittany to Addison’s Disease in 2017. He wanted to share her story, her inspiration, to show people how to not just survive but thrive in the face of tremendous grief and pain.
“The spirit, her spirit, it’s still going strong,” Moser said.
Copies available locally are signed, Moser said. He will be doing an in-person book signing on Saturday at the Barnes and Noble bookstore at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center, Fort Wayne.
Fearless for Brittany shirts will be available at the signing, he said, with a portion of the proceeds from each sale going to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation.
A portion of the sales from each book also goes to the NADF.
For those that can’t make a signing or a purchase locally, “Free and Fearless” is also available on Amazon in physical and e-book formats, https://amzn.to/2S2NsZt.
