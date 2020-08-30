ANGOLA — Mary Catherine Day Whitaker remembers arriving in Angola in 1952 with her family and the only other Black people in the community were the folks at Fox Lake, the historic Black resort south of town.
It wasn’t a great start, being the only Black family in town, but it nonetheless was a start.
Whitaker was the keynote speaker in an event held by the Angola-based Tri-State Team for Unity and Justice, which held an observance on the anniversary of the Aug. 28, 1963, March on Washington, known best for Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.
A recording of King’s iconic speech was played, and there were other talks, including a reading of the late Rep. John Lewis’ final essay that was made public upon his death. Lou Ann Homan, Angola, read the essay by Lewis, who was the last surviving speaker from the March on Washington.
When Whitaker’s family arrived in Angola en route to Fort Wayne, it was before the Civil Rights and Voting Rights acts passed in 1964.
The Day family car broke down on the Public Square that fateful day in 1952 and they encountered racism as John Day the elder tried to find help for his disabled vehicle.
He was told to take a hike, literally, and go find help at Fox Lake.
“You might get some help over there,” Whitaker recounted a man as having told her father, pointing to the southwest of the Public Square, in the vicinity of Fox Lake.
Once at Fox Lake, Day, since passed, found help from the vacationing Black population. All the while, Day’s wife and children sat in their locked, broken down vehicle on the Square as people spat upon it and rocked it back and forth.
Knowing they might encounter trouble in town, the men who accompanied Day back to Angola were ready just in case there was trouble.
“They picked up sticks. They picked up stones. They got into their pickups. They got in their cars and they went to town,” Day recalled.
Once back at the Square, Day found his wife and children OK, shaken a bit by those who harassed them as they sat in the car, which they ended up putting in neutral and towing to Fox Lake.
The Day family would stay in the Mar-Fran Hotel for two weeks before John Day would start working toward what ended up being the rest of his lifetime in Angola, where he and his wife raised their children after growing up in the Jim Crow South.
In spite of the racism the Days encountered that afternoon, John Day decided he was going to get a house and put his children through school in Angola instead of landing in Fort Wayne with other family.
“My dad was determined he was going to find a place to rent in 1952,” Whitaker said. “My mom and dad were far ahead of their time.”
The kind gentleman who rented a house to the Days — Whitaker didn’t want to give a name — also helped her father buy a truck that enabled him to start his own business, one that is still in operation today, run by his son, John Jr.
While the Day family faced racism head-on as the only Black family in Angola, Whitaker said it is not gone. She still feels it today in the way she is treated.
“Yes, there is racism in Angola. And it makes me mad,” Whitaker said.
Like her father, she doesn’t back down.
“The reason I show up sometimes is because there is racism in Angola,” she said.
Now there’s the aftermath of people of color being killed at the hands of police and the resulting Black Lives Matter movement. There are people protesting on the Public Square in the name of Black Lives Matter and counter protesters who say they support Blue Lives Matter — the police.
After the event, Whitaker approached people in each group Friday night with her brother, John Jr., in tow. She wanted to know why they were there.
She could tell there were misunderstandings on both sides. The Blue Lives people think the Black Lives people want to get rid of police. The Black Lives people respect the police, but want an end to police brutality.
Members of both groups seemed surprised to learn Whitaker’s sister, Sandra Day, was a decorated police officer with the Chicago Police Department.
Whitaker said there needs to be a dialog, with both sides sitting down at a table to work out their differences.
When it comes to the local people supporting Black Lives Matter, she would instead would like to see the predominantly white group concentrate their energy toward get-out-the-vote efforts instead of protesting on the Square.
The Black Lives Matter protesters on the Public Square on Friday night were mostly Trine University students who were not from Angola.
Some who typically protest on the Square were involved in the presentation in the courtyard.
That group, which numbered about 50 people, conducted a march following the speeches, but they stuck to a perimeter a block off the Public Square in order to avoid confrontation with the Blue Lives protesters.
The previous Friday there apparently were some confrontations between the two groups. On Friday, one of the Blue Lives participants, posted a question on Facebook about how much ammunition he should take with him to the Public Square.
There was a “light” police presence on Friday night, as Angola Police Chief Stu Hamblen described it. He was on hand at the courtyard along with one of his officers. There were other officers watching from government buildings in the event there was trouble.
Police in vehicles also accompanied the marchers.
The protests on the Public Square were fairly loud Friday night, in addition to the heavy truck traffic. People sounded their horns in support of both sides. There were loud chants between the two groups, Blue Lives on the southeast quadrant and Black Lives on the northeast.
Some people dining al fresco at restaurants on the north side of the Square were annoyed by the noise. At least one restaurant operator said he had many customers who wanted to be seated outdoors but retreated indoors because of the noise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.