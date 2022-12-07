INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Humanities will host a 12-hour online streaming marathon on its YouTube channel today starting at 11 a.m., featuring six original documentary films about Indiana waterways.
The films will remain on Indiana Humanities' YouTube channel for future viewing.
The films are part of the Unearthed initiative, Indiana Humanities’ multiyear environmental theme, and features stories from across the state told by Hoosiers highlighting their diverse relationships with water. From improving the habitat for hellbender salamanders in the Blue River to the fading art of net making, the films explore issues of access and conservation, as well as the unique cultures that spring up around Indiana's waterways.
The online screening schedule is as follows:
11 a.m. — The Net Makers
12 p.m. — Water Scouts
1 p.m. — Land Values
2 p.m. — Cast Out
3 p.m. — Hellbender in the Blue
4 p.m. — Calumet: The Region’s River
Each screening will be followed by a new interview with the film’s corresponding filmmakers. These interviews will be uploaded alongside the films on Indiana Humanities’ YouTube channel on Friday.
“We’re excited for this next phase in the lifespan of our Waterways films,” said Sam Opsahl, Indiana Humanities program associate. “In 2022 we traveled the state with the Waterways Film Tour, hosting screenings in communities across Indiana. Now, as we make these films more widely available and accessible, we hope that they will spark even more interest in and conversation around Indiana’s waterways.”
To take part in the movie marathon, visit Now Streaming: Waterways Films
