Two people arrested
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Joseph R. Elder, 42, of the 600 block of Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested Tuesday at home on a charge of felony domestic batter of an adult in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jacob Robinson, 33, of the 100 block of Early Bird Lane, Greenwood, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 354 mile marker on a fugitive warrant.
