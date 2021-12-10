ANGOLA — Dozens of police officers joined nearly 200 school-aged children from Angola, Fremont, Hamilton and Prairie Heights Thursday evening to shop for Christmas gifts during the annual Shop With A Cop event.
As usual, it left the parking lots at the Angola Walmart and Meijer ablaze with the flashing red and blue lights from police cruisers and fire vehicles parked along the storefronts.
After gathering for a meal at Life Changing Church in Angola, the young shoppers and their parents accompanied police officers from the Indiana State Policet, Angola Police Department, Ashley Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office and others to shop for warm winter clothing and one special gift for themselves.
Angola Police Chief Ken Whitmire said the youth are chosen by their school’s counselors based on need.
“We have around 200 kids shopping tonight,” said Whitmire. “We have them look for warm winter clothing, hats, gloves, coats and also let them choose a modest gift, something they would like for themselves and, of course, they always want to buy something special for mom and dad and their siblings.”
“It’s amazing, this program, and so unbelievable to think that it raised over $79,000 from the pie auction,” he added.
Communities across Steuben and surrounding counties showed up and showed out for the annual Radio Station WLKI Cops for Kids Pie Auction this year donating more $79,000. During the auction, businesses, organizations, schools and others donate pies that anyone can then bid on in an effort to raise funds for Shop With A Cop.
“It was a record-breaking year,” said Whitmire. “It’s nearly $30,000 more than last year.”
Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said the outpouring of support from the community was no surprise.
“It’s what Steuben County does,” he said. “When you see the amount people give and then you shop with these kids, it just brings our community together. We are just here with these kids, and people donate their money for the pies because we are making sure everyone in our community is taken care of, that we all have what we need.”
A Hamilton mother, along with her five daughters, was among the community members being taken care of, having participated in the program for the last three years.
“My children and I left a bad situation; we moved here from Indianapolis,” she said. “I am just overwhelmed with joy at the generosity of this community. It makes me cry every year.”
She said for the last three years, after returning home from the Shop With A Cop event, she and her children place all their items in the middle of the living room floor and hold each other.
“I just cry,” she said. “I pray to God, giving him so much thanks for what he has blessed us with and thanking all the people who donated and the police officers for shopping with us. We couldn’t do it without this program, without these people helping us. The clothing my girls get from this will last them all the way through next year. We have been so blessed."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.