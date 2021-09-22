ANGOLA — It was a great day for the Angola Area Chamber of Commerce.
Unlike last year when almost everything got shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber’s annual meeting was a go, and it was live once again.
With a nearly full room of members, several of whom served as event and corporate sponsors while others displayed their services as booth sponsors, chamber Executive Director Julia Hewitt said she was grateful to be holding the annual event in person this year.
“It’s so great to be able to hold in person events again this year,” said Hewitt. “Thank you all for being here today.”
The event was held in Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park.
The first portion of the annul event served as the chamber’s business meeting in which Hewitt outlined chamber happenings over the last year.
“We are transparent and information is available to you at any time,” said Hewitt. ‘We are happy to provide our past or current financials to you whenever you need.”
Hewitt said the chamber will soon be accepting nominations for its 2022 board of directors.
“If anyone has any interest in joining the board of directors next year, please let us know,” she added.
Through committees and subcommittees,in person meetings, e-newsletters, social media and its website, Hewitt said relaying valuable member information to the community has been consistent over 2020.
Hewitt discussed some of the new member centered events offered as part of its 2021 Action Plan.
With a membership base of 288, 19 tiered members, Hewitt said proof that Angola area businesses continue to expand can be seen by a rise in its membership over the last year.
“We have an 88% retention rate and have 25 new members,” said Hewitt. “Proof that our local economy is still booming and local businesses are still expanding.”
Additional member services now offered through the chamber include affordable health care options to small member businesses through United Health Care, Lunch and Learn Seminars, revamping of the Young Professionals Network, online member resource center and an enhanced website with easily accessible member information.
Hewitt said the chamber’s overhead was not increased despite past concern of such after moving to it new location, across the street from its past location.
“The chamber is strengthened by your support,” said Hewitt to attending members. “You are key influencers in the community, so remember to continue investing in your business and your community.”
Keynote speaker Anthony Juliano, vice president/general manager at Asher Agency and the founder of Point Six Four Consulting and Training, then presented on employer branding: Standing out in a competitive employment environment.
