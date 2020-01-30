ANGOLA — Fiber art will start showing up in downtown Angola on Saturday as the area gets yarn bombed again for the month of February.
And Deb Blaz, French teacher at Angola High School, has some big projects planned for this year’s installation.
“I will put up my older ones as well as two new ones,” Blaz said. “I made a rainbow to replace the one that was stolen and will put it on the railing by In a Flash (Photography).” The company is located on the southwest quadrant of the Public Square.
Some of her older pieces include a trash can convert into a Star Wars R2-D2 droid and an Angola fields and flowers spread.
Blaz is also working on a few other new pieces, such as a dragon that she said will go near Monument Pizza Pub and an island with palm trees.
“The dragon will go near Monument Pizza when done but I might not have it finished enough for this coming weekend,” she said. “Then I’m going to start work on a smaller piece, an island with palm trees, just to be funny and add some tropical warmth to the downtown. That won’t be done for a couple of weeks.”
Anyone is welcome to come install their creations for yarn bombing, but they must follow the rules and remember the Steuben County Soldiers’ Monument and Steuben County Courthouse lawn and property are off limits and cannot be decorated.
“I would love to not be the only person yarn-bombing,” Blaz said.
Blaz said there are knitters from a group that meets at Caleo Cafe that have made hats and mittens to decorate a bicycle in front of Bike and Soul. Those items, unlike other installation pieces, are made for whoever needs a set to take with them.
Other things, such as trees, lampposts, trash cans and benches cannot be damaged in any way by the installation, which means no using adhesives, no using nails, screws or otherwise damaging trees, objects or signs Color-fast, weather-tolerant materials are the only types of yarn that can be used.
“My inspiration is to add some color downtown during the drab winter, the whimsical nature of it all, and the fact that I have way too much yarn and it’s been fun to do,” Blaz said.
Yarn bombing installations may not obstruct, alter or interfere with the purpose or function of lampposts, benches, trash cans or bike racks. The pieces also cannot create a health and safety hazard.
Each piece must be removed by the first week of March.
Angola Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis can be contacted with questions at 624-2698 or by email, mdavis@angolain.org.
