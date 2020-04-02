ANGOLA — The Angola Investment Fund Board held a short meeting Wednesday where it was decided to waive principal payments for 90 days for companies that have loans with the group.
The Investment Fund Board met virtually to comply with social distancing and group gathering limits put in place by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Virtual meetings are also allowed under Holcomb’s order.
Board member and Steuben County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Isaac Lee said he has looked at other communities with revolving loan fund programs and has seen similar things happening because of COVID-19.
“I’ve been watching what other communities and counties are doing with these type of mechanisms. They’ve been trying to also help and participate in this crisis in unique ways,” he said. “One of these is looking at these repayment programs through the revolving loan fund.”
He said to be responsible and responsive to the two organizations that have received AIF money, it would be wise for the body to suspend principal payment for 90 days.
Due to the way billing cycles fall, the payments suspended are May, June and July.
One organization, he said, had requested the idea and both businesses seemed receptive to the idea.
These payments will be tacked onto the end of the loan period so this postponement acts as a payment deferral program, not as a complete payment elimination.
Due to conflicts, board member Kathy Armstrong excused herself from voting on the decision.
In Angola’s case, there are two companies participating in the loan fund, Beagle One and Eva-Lution.
Both companies are in good standing with the AIF.
Most of the communities Lee looked at are doing unique things like pushing out principal payments by 90 days, extending principal and interest payments out a few months so there is no requirement, creating new loan opportunities or giving forbearance for six months before repayment kicks in on a 24-month repayment.
“I think for us the least thing we can do, and this is what I brought to the attention of the board through conversation, I think we have the ability as a board to suspend principal payments for 90 days effective when the city is able to implement the process,” he said.
Angola Common Councilman Dave Martin was also present on the video call and said auto withdrawal payments for April have been set. Overall, Martin said he feels the timing of the decision to postpone principal payments for 90 days is a good one.
The Angola Investment Fund Board was created in 2013 with the purpose of creating highly skilled, high wage jobs and stimulating private investment within the city by providing low interest loans to individuals or businesses seeking to start or grow an enterprise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.