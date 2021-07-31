Man held in connection with homicide
FREMONT — A Coldwater, Michigan, man is being held in the Steuben County Jail in connection with a homicide in rural Fremont, though he has not been formally charged.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has named Steve Restemayer, 30, of Coldwater, Michigan, a main suspect in the death of 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont.
Deputies booked Restemayer into the Steuben County Jail on an outstanding arrest warrant in DeKalb County for failure to appear in court on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license.
The investigation into the homicide continues.
Addiction court starts in DeKalb
AUBURN — When Adam Squiller threw his hat in the ring for Judge of DeKalb Superior Court 1, he stressed the importance of starting a drug court in DeKalb County.
A little over six months after taking the bench, the DeKalb County Addiction Treatment Court has become a reality. The court’s first session occurred on July 21, in DeKalb Superior Court 1.
With one person in the program and five others waiting in the wings, Squiller is hoping the program will be a success in turning local residents’ lives around.
“Treatment court programs have been studied extensively all across the country and they have been found to be very effective in reducing crime,” he said. “It is time to bring this proven method of dealing with addictions to our community.”
Participants in the program will be required to complete rigorous treatment and supervision plans that are designed for each person based on their individual needs to help them overcome their addiction issues. If the individuals complete the requirements, which take between 15 and 36 months, they are able to earn a dismissal or a more favorable outcome in their criminal charge.
Squiller anticipates it will take the average participant in the program around two years to complete.
Man accused of rape, child molesting
AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man is accused of molesting and raping an 11-year-old girl, whom he met on Snapchat, in Auburn.
Jeffrey Lockhart, 29, of the 9300 block of Barbara Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested Thursday by Auburn Police on charges of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, and rape, a Level 3 felony.
According to a police affidavit of probable caused filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Auburn Police Detective Aaron Quick said the case initially began as an investigation of a solicitation of a minor through a text message.
Quick said after reviewing the text message on the alleged victim’s phone, he discovered sexually explicit messages from an unknown male and requests to meet him. The messages were sent from a number determined to be owned by Lockhart.
During an interview, the alleged victim disclosed Lockhart had messaged her on Snapchat, exchanged numbers and began talking over text. She said Lockhart sent nude photos of himself and she also sent pictures and videos of herself, the affidavit said.
The girl said Lockhart set up a meeting with her on July 16 near her home in Auburn. She said Lockhart showed up around 3:30 p.m. on July 16 and parked a few doors north of her residence. The girl told Quick she got into the back seat of Lockhart’s vehicle and he immediately began grabbing and kissing her, according to the affidavit.
She told Quick that Lockhart was wearing a bright yellow shirt, “like he worked in construction,” the affidavit said.
The girl stated that the physical contact progressed and she told Lockhart to stop, but he did not, Quick said in the affidavit. The girl said she told Lockhart to stop again, and he went on for another minute before he quit, according to the affidavit.
Cripe’s hands will get full-time break
ALBION — A strong case could be made that no one in the area has literally affected the quality of life for more people in the Albion-Cromwell area than Dr. Ken Cripe.
But after 50 years of chiropractic service to children as young as 3 days and adults as seasoned as 98, Cripe is retiring.
“Originally, I was going to retire when I was 55,” Cripe said. “My dad died when he was 59, so I wanted some time to enjoy life.”
But as that tentative deadline came and went, he kept at it. He moved to part time when Sarah Ragan purchased his Albion location and equipment in 2018.
Over the last three years, he has maintained hours every Tuesday and the first and third Saturday of the month.
But after starting his practice in Cromwell on Aug. 1, 1971, Cripe is saying goodbye — albeit a little reluctantly.
Council member arrested
LAGRANGE — LaGrange Town Council member Fred Romer was arrested Monday night and charged with a felony OWI after being stop for a traffic violation.
According to an initial arrest report filed by Indiana State Police, ISP Trooper Benjamin Walker says he observed Romer speeding in LaGrange and initiated a traffic stop. Walker apparently begin to suspect Romer was under the influence and started an OWI investigation. Romer was eventually changed with the felony OWI after Walker allegedly observed four passengers in the vehicle with Romer, including three minors.
Romer, 48, of the 700 block of Hawpatch Street in LaGrange, was charged with operating while intoxicated, with a passenger less than 18 years of age, a Level 6 felony. He also was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Main Street crossing work delayed
KENDALLVILLE — After adding a one week delay to reopening the Main Street railroad crossing, the railroad is now saying the work is going to take at least another week.
Drivers will need to keep detouring around downtown, using Riley Street or other options if they need to go north-south across the tracks.
Kendallville city engineer Scott Derby said the delay is being caused due to Norfolk Southern having other jobs in the area.
“I received a call from my contact at Norfolk Southern railroad indicating the schedule on the Main Street closure has been extended one additional week due to workload in this area,” Derby said. “Their schedule now calls for opening on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 7. No change was given for the Riley Street/Park Avenue closure.”
After closing on July 14, work was expected to take a little over one week, with the crossing likely to be open by July 24. But after pulling up the crossing earlier in the week, crews were pulled off the job to other places, with a schedule that the crossing would be complete, paved on Friday and open on Saturday.
Now, that’s delayed again.
KidCity will return to NE Indiana
KENDALLVILLE — KidCity is back!
Participation from groups bringing events has been “great,” according to coordinator Becky Calhoun.
Founded in 2005, KidCity is near the top of the list of best free events for kids in northeast Indiana.
Annually on the first Saturday of August, this year’s KidCity is Aug. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Noble County Fairgrounds.
New sponsors this year are Dekko Investments and Ashley Industrial Molding.
Ashley Industrial Molding and Drug Free Noble County are sponsoring bags, and Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC is the T-shirt sponsor.
The traditional main sponsors are Dekko Foundation, KPC Media Group, WAWK, city of Kendallville, Noble REMC and the Noble County Community Foundation, Calhoun said.
