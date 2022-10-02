ANGOLA — Two boys were struck by a vehicle and one is clinging to his life from an incident that occurred Saturday night in the Lake James area.
The boys, ages 13 and 12, were walking along side C.R. 275N near Lake James Golf Club at about 9 p.m. when they were struck by a vehicle, injuring both.
One of the boys is on life support at a Fort Wayne hospital. The other’s injuries are not known. Information about the incident has been posted on social media and confirmed by Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson.
The mother of one of the boys posted information about the vehicle involved, but Robinson was not able to confirm it.
The mother said the boys were hit by a silver truck or sports utility vehicle as they returning to her son’s friend’s house after playing at a nearby church, presumably Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat.
“My son has major brain damage. He has a broken bone under his skull, he has major brain swelling, bleeding and hemorrhaging. He is on the ventilator. My baby boy is fighting for his life and the odds are completely against us,” the mother wrote.
She added that her son’s friend was in stable condition.
“Please also pray for him for healing in both body and mind,” she wrote.
Names of the boys involved have not been released by authorities.
Robinson said his officers were working to try to learn the identity of the driver of the vehicle. Officers have been working since the incident occurred to investigate.
The area where the incident occurred is very hilly and contains many sharp curves. There are no sidewalks or pedestrian/biking paths along the road. The speed limit is 30 mph but the recommended speed in the curves is 20 mph.
People with information about the incident are urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 668-STOP or 668-4646.
