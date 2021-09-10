ANGOLA — Rewarding Steuben County employees for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic monopolized a chunk of time in the Steuben County Council's final morning of its annual budget workshop.
In the end, Council decided to increase COVID-19 bonuses for people who worked in departments that were on the front lines while the pandemic was peaking in 2020.
"It generated some great conversation," Councilman Bill Harter said after a measure passed 6-1 to provide an extra $1,000 per employee in certain departments. The Council had previously approved $1,000 for all full-time employees and $2,000 for elected officials — minus members of the Council and the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The $2,000 bonuses would go to people who work in Steuben County Communications, Emergency Medical Service, Sheriff's Office and Health Department. Based on an estimate provided by Auditor Kim Meyers, those bonuses would cover approximately 81 employees.
The bonuses are going to be requested of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on Sept. 20 because they control spending requests from emergency federal pandemic funds. The money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 approved by a mostly partisan vote in Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
Steuben County was expected to receive $6.71 million in two installments, first in May and again in May 2022. With more than $2.5 million promised to the towns, local government will receive an infusion of more than $9.2 million. As required, a special fund has been established by the county to hold its funds. The money has to be spent by the end of 2024.
Though final rules have not been published, use of the money is fairly wide open compared to that which was made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that was approved during the President Donald Trump administration. The CARES act money for government had to be sought through grants. The ARPA money was distributed to all local government based on a formula.
The final tally for pandemic bonuses will be in the range of $400,000, though the exact figure was not known Friday morning.
"Once we get that final number we can get on your agenda and ask for that," Council President Rick Shipe said to Commissioner President Wil Howard, who was attending the meeting.
Howard said while he could not speak for the other two commissioners, he was thinking that if approval is granted, the bonuses could be provided in part this year with the remainder in 2022.
Councilwoman Ruth Beer, who voted against the measure, spoke against the additional bonuses because some would be left out and that the individuals who went to work in the specified departments singled out for additional money knew about the potential hazards they could face at work when the signed on.
"Never in that time did we say that COVID would be involved," Councilman Tony Isa said.
Meanwhile, in addition to the bonuses, raises of 3% were granted for most employees.
Members of the Council did not give themselves a raise but they did raise the pay of the Commissioners. It will go from $25,000 to $26,500 annually. Councilman Jim Getz, who has announced his intent to run for the North District seat on the Board of Commissioners, abstained from voting on the pay raise.
The county’s target budget is about $32 million, which includes all funds, including those that are not funded by property tax revenue. The general fund was penciled in at about $17.9 million.
The council met Wednesday through Friday to craft the 2022 budget. The budget’s final adoption will come on Oct. 12 at 9 a.m. in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
After years of no new employee requests being granted, the Council approved six new employees, two of which were part-time positions that were made full time. At two, Steuben Communications received the most new employees. The others have been granted for the surveyor’s office, prosecutor’s office and public defender’s office (though that new person will not receive benefits). A "floating" deputy — an individual who will work part time in two separate offices — was approved, making the current employee fulltime in 2022 who is shared between the treasurer's and recorder's offices.
