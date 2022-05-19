ANGOLA — Trine University has streamlined and enhanced areas directly serving Trine students under its new Office of Student Affairs, which encompasses functions formerly handled by the Office of Student Services and the Office of Student Success and Engagement.
Cisco Ortiz, who will become vice president for student affairs effective June 1, will oversee the new office. The university also has promoted and hired several staff in the new office.
“These new roles and new additions will enhance the excellent team of student services and student life professionals we already have at Trine,” said Ortiz. “Our top priority is making a positive impact on every student who attends Trine and preparing our graduates to make a positive impact in their workplace and community, and this new team will better enable us to accomplish this goal.”
Michael Black, will now serve as dean of students. Black joined Trine in 2021 as director of housing operations.
Evan Gustin has been promoted to associate dean of student affairs, with oversight of residential housing operations. He most recently served as assistant dean of student services, and had previously served as director of student activities and an admission counselor at Trine.
Deborah McHenry has been promoted to executive director of student affairs. A longtime staff member, McHenry previously served as director of student success and retention.
Blake Grosse has joined the university as housing operations coordinator. Grosse is a 2022 Trine University graduate with a degree in social studies education who served as president of Trine’s Student Government during his senior year.
John Roop has joined the university as campus experiences assistant. Roop is a 2022 Trine graduate with a degree in sport management as well as his MBA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.