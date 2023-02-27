ANGOLA — A Jimmerson Lake man has been charged with multiple counts — including three felonies — related to an alleged beating of a woman on Saturday in her home.
Matthew E. Hardrick Jr., 28, was arrested Saturday afternoon after multiple police tracked him down in the parking lot of a rural Fremont hotel.
At about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Hardrick had been asked to leave from the Jimmerson Lake residence of the victim, who was grilling some food, said a report filed in court by Indiana State Police Trooper Andy Smith.
Court records said there was a protective order in place against Hardrick from a prior incident with the woman at the Jimmerson Lake home.
The woman returned from the grill to the inside of the residence and Hardrick followed her, court records said. Hardrick asked to stay and the woman said no.
Next, court records said, "Hardrick then got mad and threw her dinner against the floor. He then called her a bitch and a whole and she could tell that he was drunk. He then destroyed the inside of the home, breaking furniture and throwing objects."
When police caught up with Hardrick and had him submit to a blood alcohol text, the result came back at 0.152%, which is nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08%.
Hardrick pulled off the woman's shirt and "while they were fighting she was kicking, trying to defend herself and that he punched her in the head several times," court records said.
He also struck the woman with a baseball bat.
When police arrived, they found the woman naked, and at one point Hardrick had been on top of her and he was partially clothed. The woman said she was not sexually assaulted by Hardrick, court records said. She was eventually able to get Hardrick off of her. He then left and the woman called police.
The last time such an incident occurred, the woman said, Hardrick went to a hotel in rural Fremont, so police from the Indiana State Police and Steuben County Sheriff's Office started searching the hotels in the area near the intersection of S.R. 127 and S.R. 120 where there are five hotels and motels.
They found Hardrick sitting in his car in one of the parking lots of a hotel on S.R. 120.
When questioned by police, Hardrick said it was his girlfriend who "went crazy," tore up the house and cut him with a kitchen knife. He said he didn't do anything to her and that he just left.
After police initially arrived, they noted wounds on the woman and offered to call an ambulance, but she refused.
Hardrick was taken to the Steuben County Jail and booked in.
Coincidentally, Hardrick had a hearing scheduled in Steuben Superior Court on Monday for a prior domestic battery against the woman, a Class A misdemeanor.
While being interviewed by police at her home, the woman said, "He knows he's in trouble and he's going to come back and f--- me up. He stated, 'If I get in trouble again I'll kill you.'"
The woman told police that Hardrick will not leave her alone. They had dated for five years.
For the Saturday incident, Hardrick has been charges with Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon, Level 5 felony domestic battery by a defendant who has been convicted of battery before, Level 6 felony invasion of privacy where the defendant has an unrelated prior conviction, Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy when a protective order is in force and Class A misdemeanor domestic battery.
Level 5 felonies carry a 1-6 year prison term and for Level 6 felonies, the sentence is 6 months to 1 1/2 years.
In his two pending domestic battery cases, Cedric Hollabaugh was listed as counsel of record for Hardrick.
