ANGOLA — Having bonded over their time on the same swim team, Brooklynn Shively and Teryn Stanley had long dreamed of having an art project in downtown Angola.
Shively said she and her friends like to do different mediums of art, but some they had to go to Fort Wayne to do.
“I came to Teryn and we came up with the idea for art in Angola,” she said. “We emailed Joe Hysong and came to the city council to speak on it.”
From there, City Planner Vivian Likes took the pair under her wing and guided them to what has come to life as Imagine Alley, an alley art installment in downtown Angola.
“There is so much to do in our downtown already,” Shively said. “This gets more seating for people to enjoy.”
Months were spent organizing, fundraising, presenting the project at meetings and gathering support; a process the girls said they weren’t sure how would go when they started.
“It was hard at times,” Stanley said. “We didn’t realize at first there were so many regulations.”
Downtown artwork isn’t the only thing keeping the girls busy.
Stanley is involved with golf, enjoys swimming and 4-H, especially sewing.
Shively enjoys swimming, running and is in two different action groups — Dress for Success and Youth Action for Sustainability, which Stanley is also a part of.
Dress for Success is a group made of Shively and two other students at Angola High School. They work together with New Hope Clubhouse, Kendallville, to bring new clothing for interviews and the like to help those at New Hope go into job interviews dressed for success.
Youth Action for Sustainability works to educate businesses on being more environmentally friendly.
Both girls are going into their senior year at Angola High School, and with college on the horizon, they are already planning on possibilities for their futures.
“I’m looking at a Division III school, maybe to play golf and study math,” Stanley said.
She also wants to implement the communication skills she has learned going through the alley art project in whatever her future brings.
Shively is looking at possibly studying something in the science, technology, engineering or mathematics field at Indiana University Bloomington.
Both Shively and Stanley agree, saying it’s such a relief to see their work come to life instead of just being something they’ve talked about.
“This is a great platform for other things we’d like to do in the future,” Stanley said. “It lets people see it is here as a tangible initiative.”
Throughout the project, the community rallied behind the girls.
Each commented on how giving and supportive the community was.
“I didn’t realize how supportive our community really was until this project,” Shively said. “People came forward and said they could help with so much. We couldn’t do it without all of those that helped us.”
Both hope to get more people in the community to realize that the youth of Angola can, and will, make a change.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.