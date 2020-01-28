ANGOLA — New mini-documentaries exploring racial integration, rural life, city pride and more will be shown Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Brokaw Movie House in Angola as part of Indiana Humanities’ INseparable Film Tour.
Screenings of these Hoosier stories will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but advance registration is recommended at https://inseperablefilmsangola.eventbrite.com.
In addition to a Fort Wayne screening on Wednesday, Feb. 12, this is the only tour stop in northeast Indiana.
In one documentary, filmmaker Ryan Gleeson shares the story of journalists at two small-town weekly newspapers and their relationships with the residents they cover in Cambridge City and Hagerstown in western Wayne County.
“You’ll see people saying they’ll probably get to see their grandchildren in the newspaper one of these days, and the sportswriter saying it’s a blessing to get to know every single kid on the team and every single parent,” Gleeson said. ”It’s about that interconnectedness.”
The hyper-local coverage appears to have helped the weeklies — the Western Wayne News and the Nettle Creek Gazette — thrive despite the trend toward media consolidation.
Gleeson, who grew up Richmond and is now a filmmaker in Chicago, said creating the documentary “Hometown Media” gave him a new perspective on smaller Indiana towns and the pride residents take in them.
“I would like people to be able to see this film and see themselves in these characters and also be proud of their communities,” Gleeson said. “I want them to be inspired to take away something about being a Hoosier and what that means. We’re not a bunch of yokels.”
Funded by Indiana Humanities, the films build on the organization’s INseparable initiative, which encourages Hoosiers to explore real and perceived differences across urban, suburban and rural boundaries.
The tour will swing through 10 cities over three months. Other stops include Bloomington, Fort Wayne, Franklin, Gary, Indianapolis, Lebanon, Richmond, Rushville and Valparaiso.
Among the films’ other subjects are a dance instructor in Gary dealing with disinvestment in arts education and the first African American family to move to Valparaiso in 1969.
“We are excited to debut these films, made in Indiana by Hoosier filmmakers, which offer textured stories that complicate common ideas about who lives in Indiana and what they’re up to,” said Leah Nahmias, director of programs and community engagement at Indiana Humanities. “We hope these films spark meaningful conversations about the ways in which the futures of urban, rural and suburban Hoosiers are linked and what might be preventing us from working together.”
Other featured filmmakers are Dan Rybicky of Chicago’s Kartemquin Films, Emmy nominee Pat Wisniewski and Tom Desch, Bloomington-based duo Mitch Teplitsky and Gabriel Lantz, and Chad Perdue.
Wisniewski said it means a lot to documentary filmmakers to find funding for their projects.
“For Indiana Humanities to provide this kind of opportunity was just amazing to us because it meant that we got paid for something that normally just ends up being a labor of love,” she said. “It gives us the ability to keep going, and it helps find an audience for our films, which is huge.”
After the INseparable Film Tour, the films will be available to stream online. A trailer is now available to watch at https://youtu.be/JhdwTF5fmnQ.
A selection of these films also will be shown on the tour:
“The Earthkeepers” by Mitch Teplitsky and Gabriel Lantz: Follows a southern Indiana couple who decide to leave academia to start a composting business — employing ex-offenders along the way. Now they’re on a mission to avert a looming waste crisis in Indiana and beyond.
“From Sundown to Sunrise” by Pat Wisniewski and Tom Desch: Traces one man’s journey from sundown to sunrise as he and his family integrate an all-white Indiana town in 1968. By breaking the color barrier, they also helped transform the town and place it on a trajectory of inclusion.
“Larry from Gary” by Dan Rybicky: Chronicles the trials and triumphs of celebrated dance instructor Larry Brewer and his talented student performers at a nationally recognized arts school in Gary, which was recently closed as part of the restructuring of the city’s public schools.
“Raised in Contrast” by Chad Perdue: Looks at the experiences of mixed-race and non-white Hoosiers who live in rural and suburban communities.
Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, read and talk. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org.
INseparable is a two-year Indiana Humanities initiative that invites Hoosiers to explore how we relate to each other across boundaries, real or imagined, and consider what it will take to indeed be inseparable, in all the ways that matter. Learn more at www.IndianaHumanities.org/inseparable.
