FREMONT — The Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees presented a lot of good news on Monday.
The Steuben County FIST members came to present to the board what the club is about and the philanthropy that they do in the community.
FIST stands for Forever Improving Steuben County and any student from seventh grade to senior year can be a part of the group. 21 students from Fremont schools, Angola schools, and Hamilton schools get together to do work for the community.
Their main event is trick or treat for can goods with all grade levels then donate all of the cans to the food pantry. FIST’s goal is to teach philanthropy and leadership skills to students of all ages while working to improve the community.
In other good news, a $1,000 donation was given to the Fremont Middle School for its upcoming musical, "Madagascar."
FCS is continuing to improve the school with its most recent upgrade to the music room wiring so the school can introduce keyboards to the students. This upgrade will add more outlets and the ability to plug in musical instruments.
With the recommendation of elementary Principal Eric Bryan and his teaching staff, the K-4 math classes will be switching to the McGraw Hill Reveal Math books.
One update Superintendent Bill Stitt gave was that the Indiana state free breakfast and lunch program will be going out of effect.
“I do know that a number of food service directors, including ours, are writing to the state to hopefully continue that program,” said Stitt.
The Flight of the Eagle award was given to three recipients for their excellence in school and in extracurricular activities.
First grader Coralynn Foster received the award for her exceptional behavior in her classes, eighth grader Adam Hanley received the award for his sportsmanship and amazing participation in class. Teacher and football coach Jim Hummer received the award due to his ability to improve the football team at Fremont High School.
Head Start has begun taking applications for next school year. This program is federally funded for low-income families with children three to five years of age. For more information or to apply, visit fcs.k12.in.us/head-start or call 495-4775.
The school is also asking that parents fill out the survey online to help improve the school. The survey asks what you feel needs improvement and what are areas that are thriving. The survey can be found on the Fremont Community Schools' Facebook page or on their website front page.
