ASHLEY — Brightmark, the global waste solutions company building a plant in Ashley, announced that it has hired northeast Indiana native Jason Sasse as the plant manager for its plastics renewal plant that’s nearing completion.
Once fully operational in the coming months, the new advanced plastic recycling plant will convert 100,000 tons of post-use plastics per year into useful products like diesel fuels and wax, with Sasse at the helm of the Ashley team.
As plant manager, Sasse will focus on implementing, facilitating and maintaining the safe operation of the Brightmark Ashley Plastics Renewal Facility.
“Jason is a seasoned leader with a track record of building and leading high performing, inclusive teams that prioritize safety at plants like ours,” said Bob Powell, CEO of Brightmark. “We are fortunate to have someone of his caliber to help get Brightmark up and running in Ashley.”
Sasse comes to Brightmark with more than 30 years of experience in chemical manufacturing, supporting the safe production of specialty chemicals and gases used in everything from daily products to liquid hydrogen used in Space Shuttle launches. Most recently, he led a multi-million-dollar capital expansion project for a chemical plant, from original scope development through design, construction and startup.
Sasse’s hiring comes as the company ramps up testing at the new facility, where it is now producing plastic pellets from plastics that are traditionally impossible to recycle.
Those pellets will later be transformed into ultra-low sulphur diesel, naphtha blends and commercial wax via Brightmark’s proprietary plastics renewal process.
Once up and running, the Brightmark process will be the first commercial operation of the technology that allows it to convert plastic waste to fuels and wax. The company has already secured customers for its products and is looking to expand operations to other sites around the United States.
Sasse currently resides in Fort Wayne with his family. He is a graduate of Purdue University.
The company is actively hiring for additional recycling jobs in northeast Indiana.
