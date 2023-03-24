ANGOLA — Steuben County Trails and HWC Engineering held an open house on the future of the Trails in Steuben County in the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. building Thursday.
John Longenecker, president of the board of Steuben County Trails, said the aim of the event was to find out what people desire out of the local trail system to induce them for its wider use.
“Everybody’s got a different use for the trail, a different purpose for the trail, and so it’s diverse, and we want people to give us that input, so we know better how to develop the system for our county,” said Longenecker.
He said they tend to look at the trail system not just as recreation, but also as part of the local infrastructure for the people with limited access to get to work or stores, as well as walking, riding and “anything you can imagine you can do on the trails.”
He added that expanding the trail system might help residents make environmentally sound choices. The open house was held before the kickoff of the development of the trail master plan for the whole county.
“We needed the master plan to gain access to funding,” said Longenecker. “We need to understand what the need is before we can build.”
He said that part of what the board expected was for the trail system to expand, but they wanted to know where the need for that was exactly, as well as for improving health of the community to use trails for fitness.
“The other benefits again, cars are getting more expensive to own,” said Longenecker.
After the master plan is developed, he said, the board is going to invite local businesses and go out to the surrounding communities, such as Hamilton, Orland, Fremont and Pleasant Lake to survey them.
Longenecker said they expected a few hundred people to show up on the first open house night. The first meeting should also be followed by a few similar open discussion events.
The questions for the residents input included how you would like to be able describe the local trail network, and what challenges might await when achieving that, what programs are desired, and what elements are needed to be added.
Landscape Architect for HWC Engineering Matthew Fox said they were also asking the participants of where opportunities for the new trails might be.
Local decision-makers also showed up at the event. Commissioner Ken Shelton and his wife Karen said they came because they are interested in trails and in anything that makes Steuben County a better place.
Ken Shelton said he was enthusiastic about the development of the trails in Steuben County as they are a tremendous benefit to the citizens, and that he hoped that the local government will be able to find ways to help fund it.
“We are very interested in that, and I am hopeful that we can participate to whatever degree we can,” said Shelton.
Angola resident Jeff Peters said he came because he wanted to improve the trail system in the Steuben County and northeast Indiana so that it is safe for everyone. He said that that was important for him due to the positive impact on health and providing better riding options.
Peters suggested linking the local trail system to Shipshewana and Fort Wayne trail systems.
Chris Cartwright suggested that Angola trail system should also be connected to the local rural communities so that the residents can use the trails to visit those communities.
“Currently we cycle on the road to get there,” said Cartwright.
John Drews, who said he came because he likes cycling, said he wanted to see what kind of input he could give for the community. He added that it would be nice to connect the Steuben County trails with the trail systems to the south.
He said that he saw potential for the local trail system development, but he was concerned if funding will be available for a project of such magnitude. He expressed confidence that the financial resources for the local trails development can eventually be found.
“The biggest thing, always got to be creative to come up with the funding for the projects of this magnitude,” said Drews. “Other communities have done it, so I think that Angola can do it.”
