ANGOLA — Beef exhibitors received their results Sunday evening for the 2020 Steuben County Virtual 4-H Fair, with Harlee Henney taking grand champion overall market animal and her sister, Harper, taking overall reserve grand champion.
Exhibitors submitted photos and video to be able to compete in the digital version of the fair.
Traditionally, the beef show is rather large, with exhibitors showing a variety of different cattle.
The results are as follows:
Dairy Feeder Steers
• Eliana Anthonysamy, Grand Champion
• Sean Smith, Reserve Grand Champion
• Caylee Bachelor, Blue
• Lincoln Booth, Blue
• Natalie Booth, Blue, Blue
• Alayna Boots, Blue
• Ava Boots, Blue
• Olivia Boots, Blue
• Madison Clingan, Blue, Blue
• Kiersen Crowl, Blue
• Bailey Holman, Blue, Blue
• Kendall Holman, Blue
• Sara Hostetler, Blue
• Jaslyn Moreno, Blue
• Andrea Smith, Blue, Blue
• Sarah Smith, Blue
Beef Feeders
• Emma Creager, Grand Champion, Reserve Grand Champion
• Emma Close, Blue
• Brynlee Knox, Blue
• Ryker Knox, Blue
• Lexie Schworm, Blue
Dairy Steer
• Kaylee Wise, Grand Champion
• Jaxson Wise, Reserve Grand Champion
• Grace Albert, Blue
• Lincoln Booth, Blue, Blue
• Natalie Booth, Blue
• Chase Caston, Blue
• Elizabeth Curey, Blue
• Ransom Curey, Blue
• Trevor Diehl, Blue, Blue
• Olivia Mettert, Blue
• Macy Oberlin, Blue, Blue
• Maddison Oberlin, Blue, Blue
• Andrea Smith, Blue, Blue
Beef Steer
• Harlee Henney, Overall Grand Champion
• Harper Henney, Overall Reserve Grand Champion
• Emma Creager, Champion
• Abrianna Hutter, Champion
• Brynlee Knox, Champion
• Ryker Knox, Champion
• Katie Ridenour, Champion, Blue
• Emily Foster, Reserve Champion
• Isaac Shively, Reserve Champion, Reserve Champion
• Jackson Foster, Blue
• Jacob Foster, Blue
• Olivia Foster, Blue
County Born and Raised
• Emma Creager, Grand Champion
• Jacob Foster, Reserve Grand Champion, Blue
• Emily Foster, Blue
• Jackson Foster, Blue
• Olivia Foster, Blue
Heifers
• Taylor Schworm, Grand Champion
• Emma Creager, Reserve Grand Champion
• Trevor Diehl, Champion
• Jackson Foster, Champion
• Jacob Foster, Reserve Champion
• Hunter Hamlin, Blue
Market Heifers
• Emma Creager, Grand Champion
• Lexie Schworm, Reserve Grand Champion
• Trevor Diehl, Blue
Beef Showmanship
• Emma Creager, Champion
• Olivia Foster, Champion
• Andrea Smith, Champion
• Jackson Foster, Participation
• Jacob Foster, Participation
• Abrianna Hutter, Participation
• Katie Ridenour, Participation
• Lexie Schworm, Participation
• Taylor Schworm, Participation
