ANGOLA — Zane Davidson is a percussionist who loves to perform.
So much so, the Angola High School senior is doing something few high school students do on Friday.
Zane, a senior at Angola High School, will be performing a senior solo recital in percussion. He also will be joined by a few friends to do a couple ensemble performances in the event being held in the high school auditorium starting at 6 p.m.
"I know I've been wanting to do music for a long time. I just love the performance aspect of it," Zane said.
Friday's performance will be one last time to be on the high school stage.
"It was just a decision out of nowhere. I just wanted an extra chance to perform," he said.
What Zane is doing is not out of the ordinary for a college student, said Andrew Keiser, band director at Angola.
"It's common for any musician to do a solo on the collegiate level," Keiser said. "The face that he is doing one on the high school level is pretty remarkable."
This is a first in Keiser's tenure at Angola.
"We haven't had a student do one since I've been here the last five years," he said. "He loves to play. It's very fitting for him to do one."
Zane plans five different numbers for the show, three solos and two ensembles.
"I play a different instrument for each piece," Zane said.
He plans on playing the hand drums for one piece, a flashy piece on the tenor drum and a serious and emotional rendition of the classic, "Over The Rainbow," which will be played on marimbas.
There will be one ensemble with Taylor Byrne, Jocelyn Campbell, Christopher Adams and Wyatt Snow. And for fun, Zane will team up with Vince Gilbert and Chase Haire on a marimba ensemble that will be playful, "something to laugh at," Zane said.
Zane, who has been playing percussion instruments for 10 years, plans on taking his talent to school this fall when he starts classes at St. Francis University.
Zane plans to study music technology and film scoring in college.
"After college I'm hoping to make my own music for movies, film productions, television, anything of that sort," he said.
Where ever the music takes him.
